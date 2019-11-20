News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP says ‘nothing political’ in withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:57 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM.

‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis

The BJP says that there is ‘nothing political’ in the Centre withdrawing SPG security cover to four leaders of the Congress party including the Gandhis. Union minister and BJP’s working president JP Nadda said this in the Rajya Sabha in response to Congress leader Anand Sharma who told Parliament that concerns about their security were “well founded”.

Maharashtra talks in homestretch, will form govt in 6 days: Shiv Sena

The new government in Maharashtra will be in place sooner than expected, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut signalled on Wednesday, trimming the ‘first week of December’ timeline that he had indicated just a day earlier for Maharashtra’s grand alliance to be sealed.

SC notice to Enforcement Directorate P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on former finance minister P Chidambaram’s bail petition. The senior Congress leader had approached the top court on Monday after the Delhi high court denied him bail last week.

Delhi’s air bad, farm fires make it worse

Between October 23 and November 18, discounting the effect of stubble-burning on Delhi’s air that reduced the number of days with “severe” air quality from 13 to seven, the city’s air quality still remained in the “poor” and “very poor” levels, according to a Hindustan Times analysis of recently improvised System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data.

Maharashtra future depends on 3-way balance | Analysis

The Maharashtra imbroglio isn’t about broken pacts or promises. It’s as crass as a power tussle can get. We’ve seen glimpses of it in Karnataka, Goa and Meghalaya. Haryana witnessed it more recently. Why alliance-building is now taking time is a no-brainer. For its durability and popular acceptance, the coalition, if it comes about, will need to be curated deftly and run efficiently.

Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel: ‘They give me so much time and attention’

Taapsee Pannu in an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s radio show, No Filter Neha made it clear that she doesn’t care at all about Kangana Ranaut and her sister’s statements against her. Why else did she say on the matter?

Jose Mourinho appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager

English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday appointed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach after bidding goodbye to Mauricio Pochettino. Mourinho has earlier managed high profile Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United. The Portuguese has been out of a job after being sacked by United last December.

