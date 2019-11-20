Jose Mourinho appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager after Mauricio Pochettino sacking

football

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:50 IST

English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday appointed decorated football manager Jose Mourinho as their new head coach after bidding goodbye to Mauricio Pochettino. Mourinho has earlier managed high profile Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United. The Portuguese has been out of a job after being sacked by United last December.

Spurs, who have endured a tough start to this season, lie 14th in the Premiership with just 3 wins out of 12 matches. Pochettino had guided the team to the final of the UEFA Champions League last season and has been credited in the past for creating a talented pool of youngsters, who have constantly punched above their weight for the past five seasons under him.

Mourinho on the other hand has won the UEFA Champions League with clubs like FC Porto and Inter Milan and has also been in charge of Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he broke FC Barcelona’s dominance to win the LaLiga.

Here is the official statement from the club:

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jose Mourinho as Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Jose is one of the world’s most accomplished managers having won 25 senior trophies. He is renowned for his tactical prowess and has managed FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He has won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy and Spain) and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010. He is also a three-time Premier League Champion with Chelsea (2005, 2006, 2015).

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Speaking on his appointment, Jose said: “I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”