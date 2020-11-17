News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP to protest ban on Chhath Puja outside Delhi CM’s residence and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 12:43 IST

BJP to protest govt ban on Chhath Puja outside Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a protest outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Tuesday to oppose his government’s ban on Chhath Mahaparva. Naveen Kumar, Delhi BJP’s media in-charge, said Dinesh Pratap Singh and Kaushal Mishra will lead the party’s supporters, who will gather near Chandgiram Akhara and march towards Kejriwal’s house. Read more

PM Modi to attend BRICS summit: All you need to know about the 5-nation bloc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday attend the 12th BRICS summit, which will take place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The summit will bring together PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second time in seven days, amid the ongoing Indo-China standoff in Ladakh, after last week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Read more

India vs Australia - ‘No doubt, he’s got the potential to lead India’: Australia keeper Alex Carey heaps praise on ‘future captain’ Shreyas Iyer

Ahead of the six-match limited-overs series between India and Australia, which will also mark the return of Team India in international cricket after a gap of more than 7 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey said he had ‘no doubt’ in his mind that in Iyer, India have found a future leader. Read more

NASA’s Curiosity rover clicked a selfie: Check it out

Everyone is waiting for NASA’s 2020 mission which is going to bring the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity helicopter to Mars. The new instruments and their abilities, as BGR writes, will be crucial in revealing new details about the Red Planet. However, while we wait for this, there is already a rover in Mars that has been cruising around for the last eight years. Read more

Sonu Nigam doesn’t want son Neevan to become a singer: ‘At least not in this country. I have already got him out of India’

Singer Sonu Nigam has said that he doesn’t want his son Neevan to become a singer and has also ‘got him out of India’. Sonu says that Neevan is interested in gaming and lives in UAE. In a recent interview, Sonu said that he doesn’t want his son to work as a singer in India. He has previously expressed his disappointment at the music industry in the country and the hegemony of one giant music label. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces yesteryear fashion of teaming bell bottoms with flared sleeves

Remember watching Sholay and going gaga over style icon, Amitabh Bachchan’s hippie fashion statement in bell bottom pants? That swagger fashion game made Big B a ‘Shehenshah’ back then and even now with a perfect blend of classic, contemporary and quirky. Read more

Watch: Trump claims credit after Moderna claims its vaccine is 94.5% effective

US biotech firm Moderna announced its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was almost 95% effective. Moderna became the second US company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations. Watch