Sonu Nigam doesn’t want son Neevan to become a singer: ‘At least not in this country. I have already got him out of India’

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 12:00 IST

Singer Sonu Nigam has said that he doesn’t want his son Neevan to become a singer and has also ‘got him out of India’. Sonu says that Neevan is interested in gaming and lives in UAE.

In a recent interview, Sonu said that he doesn’t want his son to work as a singer in India. He has previously expressed his disappointment at the music industry in the country and the hegemony of one giant music label.

Speaking to Times Now, Sonu said, “Frankly, I don’t want him to be a singer, at least not in this country. Anyway, he does not live in India anymore, he lives in Dubai. I have already got him out of India. He is a born singer but he has another interest in life.” The singer added that his son is excellent at Fortnite. “As of now, he is one of the topmost gamers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is number 2 in Fortnite. There is a game called Fortnite and he is the top gamers in the Emirates. He is a brilliant child with a lot of qualities and talent. And I don’t want to tell him what to do. Let’s see what he wants to do himself,” he said.

Earlier this year, Sonu had accused T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar of being the ‘mafia’ in the music industry. “Tune galat aadmi se panga le liya, samjha (You have messed with the wrong person, understand),?” he said in a long video shared on social media. Sonu claimed Bhushan planted articles about him in the media and persuaded musicians to give interviews against him. The singer warned him to back off or he would expose him.

Bhushan’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar had responded to Sonu’s accusations. “Today it’s all about who can run a good campaign.... im even seeing people being able to sell lies & deceits with their strong campaigns.... #sonunigam,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, “such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience ..... God save our world !!!”

