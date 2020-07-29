e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: BMC's sero-survey finds 57% slum residents of 3 wards have Covid-19 antibodies and all the latest news

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 09:45 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Healthcare workers wearing protective gear wait to collect blood samples from people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a plasma donation camp in a slum in Mumbai.
Healthcare workers wearing protective gear wait to collect blood samples from people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a plasma donation camp in a slum in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.’

57% from slums in 3 wards have Covid antibodies, finds BMC’s sero survey

A total of 57% individuals from slums and 16% from other residential areas in three wards were exposed to Sars-CoV-2 and recovered silently owing to the antibodies produced, the sero survey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as part of the national study to understand the spread, has found. Read more here.

Pro tennis restart: It’s love-all ladies in Palermo, once a Covid-19 hotspot

As professional tennis takes its first step in the restart process after a four-month hiatus with the 31st WTA Palermo Ladies Open starting on Monday (the qualifiers begin Saturday), it will seek to inject some much-needed positivity with a smooth and safe conduct of the week-long event. Read more here.

Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: Ahead of KGF 2’s Adheera, 5 times he embraced the dark side

Actor Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 61st birthday on Wednesday and like last year, it will also be marked with a big movie announcement. The makers of his highly anticipated film KGF 2 will reportedly reveal his look from the movie. Read more here.

South Indian actor Vijayalakshmi explains why she tried to commit suicide

Actor Vijayalakshmi alleged harassment by actor-turned-politician Seeman. Vijayalakshmi had attempted suicide on Sunday. Watch.

Monsoon gloom: Let some colour pop and break your monotony

It’s no secret that the colours around us have an impact on us. Even researches have shown that colours affect our mood, behaviour and stress levels. So if the monsoon is making you feel gloomy, surround yourself with vibrant hues and drive away the blues! Read more here.

You won’t believe what is hidden behind a painting in this house. Watch

If you’re someone who has a passion for or is intrigued by hidden rooms, secret passages, and other cool discrete spaces, then here is a video you cannot afford to miss. Additionally, if you’re a bibliophile, then this clip may fill you up with a strange sense of calm. Read more here.

