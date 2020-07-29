You won’t believe what is hidden behind a painting in this house. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 08:50 IST

If you’re someone who has a passion for or is intrigued by hidden rooms, secret passages, and other cool discrete spaces, then here is a video you cannot afford to miss. Additionally, if you’re a bibliophile, then this clip may fill you up with a strange sense of calm.

Posted on Reddit on July 28, this recording is almost 30 seconds long. “Hidden library,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip opens to the shot of a lovely but relatively conventional-looking house. However, the conventionality of the estate ends when the camera person walks towards a painting on the wall. He then proceeds to ‘open’ the artwork to reveal that it is a door.

The gateway leads him into a well-maintained, orderly-looking personal library. Check out this secret library here:

Since being shared, this post has created quite a buzz. The clip has garnered over 67,000 upvotes and over 1,500 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this surprising share. One person said, “I’m going to guess this belongs to a Judge or very high priced lawyer. I say this because the vast majority of those books are Law Books. Very impressive”. The original poster responded, “Yes, they are all law books”.

Another individual wrote, “Not a bad spot to work from home”. Yes, this hidden room seems perfect for work from home. “Its basically a door. Literally,” read one comment under the post.

A Reddit user stated, “Now you have to pull the book that leads to another hidden room”. Now that would just be too awesome.

What are your thoughts on this hidden library?