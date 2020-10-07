News updates from Hindustan Times: Bombay high court to pronounce order on Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 07, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Bombay high court to pronounce order on Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today

The Bombay high court on Wednesday is expected to deliver its order on the bail pleas moved by actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The Special NDPS Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the brother-sister duo and 18 others, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, till October 20. Read more

Daring Cities 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address global forum on climate change today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will speak at the ‘Daring Cities 2020’ virtual conference on Wednesday. He will talk about steps taken in the national capital regarding environmental sustainability and climate change issues. Read more

Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Marie Curie, daughter Irene among five women ever awarded

The Nobel Prize for Chemistry for this year will be announced on Wednesday by the Stockholm-based Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Previously, the prize was given to 183 individuals on 111 occasions. Read more

IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Steve Smith fined for maintaining slow over-rate

Rajasthan Royals were thrashed by Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in match no 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020. But it wasn’t the only worry on the night for RR captain Steve Smith as he was fined for maintaining a slow rate during the match. Read more

Richa Chadha provides proof that she’s sent KRK legal notice after he denies writing defamatory articles about her

Actor Richa Chadha has shared proof of the legal notice that she had sent to Kamaal R Khan, for allegedly posting defamatory tweets and articles against her, on his KRK Box Office account. Richa, through her lawyer, responded to KRK’s claims that he had not received any notice. Read more

What would you take to a trip on Moon,’ asks NASA. People answer and how

There are many who may have imagined what it would be like to go to the Moon. However, have you ever thought what you would take with you if you ever get a chance? That’s what NASA has now asked netizens and they answered in creative ways. Read more

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians go top with comprehensive win against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav hit a rampant unbeaten half-century and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets to help Mumbai Indians register a 57-run win against Rajasthan Royals in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020. Read more