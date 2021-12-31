News updates from Hindustan Times: BS Yediyurappa father of Operation Kamala, says ex-CM Siddaramiah and all the latest news

Dec 31, 2020

BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah

Siddaramaih took a swipe at BS Yediyurappa saying that making false claims like having won a majority of the Gram Panchayats does not reflect well on a Chief Minister. Read more here.

A ‘new’ India can’t be built by abandoning the core values of our founding fathers, writes Rajdeep Sardesai

Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high. Where an Indian identity is determined by citizenship, and not divided by the narrow domestic walls of caste, region or religion. Where true secularism demands that no state authority promote or discriminate against any religion, where equal respect for all faiths must be the basis of our constitutional secularism... Read more here.

Neha Kakkar says Rohanpreet Singh was in tears ahead of their wedding: ‘I told him we could put off the shaadi’

As Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh appeared on Indian Idol’s shaadi special episode, the singer dropped a few secrets about their wedding. Read more here.

India vs Australia: ‘It’s the best I have seen Ashwin bowl overseas,’ Laxman praises Ashwin’s ‘lovely display of off-spin’ in Melbourne

Impressed with his heroics, Laxman, in his latest column on Times of India, said that this is the best version of Ravi Ashwin he has ever witnessed in overseas conditions. Read more here.

Momos, biryani, pizza: That’s what India ordered the most on Zomato in 2020

Momos, biryani and pizzas were the most ordered dishes across the country and the gulab jamun was India’s favourite dessert, according to Zomato’s 2020 rewind. Read more here.

Hello 2021: 4 things that we looking forward to this New Year

Hope springs from unexpected places. Vaccines are here. Indians are finally getting the hang of personal space. And, the new James Bond is a black woman. There is much to this year that promises to bring cheer, but most importantly, this is the year that follows the one we have all lived through. That in itself is its biggest USP. Watch.