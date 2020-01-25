News updates from Hindustan Times: China Coronavirus death toll jumps to 41 and all the latest news at this hour

China Coronavirus death toll jumps to 41, over 1,200 infected

The death toll of the rapidly spreading novel Coronavirus jumped to 41 in China and the number of confirmed cases topped 1,200, as millions in the central Chinese province of Hubei continued to be under a government-imposed lockdown to contain the outbreak.

Machines that printed first copies of the Constitution sold as scrap

As India’s founding document, the Constitution of India, turns 70 this Republic Day, the Dehradun-based Survey of India which printed 1,000 initial photolithographic reproductions of the handcrafted Constitution has preserved one of those copies, but it sold the two machines that produced those last year. As scrap. For Rs 1.5 lakh.

2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir from Saturday

After more than five months, mobile internet and broadband is being restored in Kashmir from Saturday. The decision to restore internet was taken after a review meeting was held in winter capital Jammu and after the meeting Jammu and Kashmir Home secretary issued a notification.

18 dead as earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hits Turkey

A powerful earthquake has killed at least 18 people and injured hundreds in eastern Turkey, as rescue teams searched through the rubble of collapsed buildings for survivors early on Saturday. The magnitude 6.8 quake had its epicentre in the small lakeside town of Sivrice in the eastern province of Elazig.

Odisha may host junior hockey World Cup

After announcing that Bhubaneswar will become the first city to host two back-to-back men’s hockey World Cups—2018 and 2023, the Odisha capital could well be in line to host the men’s junior World Cup as well.

‘The distinction between patriotism and nationalism is blurred in India’: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan is rarely described as a political filmmaker. But the director of ‘The Forgotten Army’, which released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, says that history is being distorted in mainstream films. He also says that it is ‘very important’ to him to be historically accurate.

Quotes by author Virginia Woolf for every 21st-century feminist

Born in London on January 25, author Virginia Woolf was best known for her novels namely Mrs. Dalloway (1925) and To the Lighthouse (1927). Her feminist views spoke of unequal opportunities for women which negatively affect all of society. Woolf’s quotes stand true most in our times.

