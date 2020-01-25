e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: China Coronavirus death toll jumps to 41 and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times: China Coronavirus death toll jumps to 41 and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 08:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A worker in protective suits checks the temperature of a passenger arriving at the Xianning North Station on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Xianning, a city bordering Wuhan to the north, in Hubei province, China January 24, 2020.
A worker in protective suits checks the temperature of a passenger arriving at the Xianning North Station on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Xianning, a city bordering Wuhan to the north, in Hubei province, China January 24, 2020. (Reuters)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China Coronavirus death toll jumps to 41, over 1,200 infected

The death toll of the rapidly spreading novel Coronavirus jumped to 41 in China and the number of confirmed cases topped 1,200, as millions in the central Chinese province of Hubei continued to be under a government-imposed lockdown to contain the outbreak.

Read More

Machines that printed first copies of the Constitution sold as scrap

As India’s founding document, the Constitution of India, turns 70 this Republic Day, the Dehradun-based Survey of India which printed 1,000 initial photolithographic reproductions of the handcrafted Constitution has preserved one of those copies, but it sold the two machines that produced those last year. As scrap. For Rs 1.5 lakh.

Read More

2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir from Saturday

After more than five months, mobile internet and broadband is being restored in Kashmir from Saturday. The decision to restore internet was taken after a review meeting was held in winter capital Jammu and after the meeting Jammu and Kashmir Home secretary issued a notification.

Read More

18 dead as earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hits Turkey

A powerful earthquake has killed at least 18 people and injured hundreds in eastern Turkey, as rescue teams searched through the rubble of collapsed buildings for survivors early on Saturday. The magnitude 6.8 quake had its epicentre in the small lakeside town of Sivrice in the eastern province of Elazig.

Read More

Odisha may host junior hockey World Cup

After announcing that Bhubaneswar will become the first city to host two back-to-back men’s hockey World Cups—2018 and 2023, the Odisha capital could well be in line to host the men’s junior World Cup as well.

Read More

‘The distinction between patriotism and nationalism is blurred in India’: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan is rarely described as a political filmmaker. But the director of ‘The Forgotten Army’, which released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, says that history is being distorted in mainstream films. He also says that it is ‘very important’ to him to be historically accurate.

Read More

Quotes by author Virginia Woolf for every 21st-century feminist

Born in London on January 25, author Virginia Woolf was best known for her novels namely Mrs. Dalloway (1925) and To the Lighthouse (1927). Her feminist views spoke of unequal opportunities for women which negatively affect all of society. Woolf’s quotes stand true most in our times.

Read More

tags
top news
Dec 16 gang rape convicts on suicide watch, most guarded in Tihar Jail
Dec 16 gang rape convicts on suicide watch, most guarded in Tihar Jail
‘CM can’t be on street protesting against law’: Bengal governor
‘CM can’t be on street protesting against law’: Bengal governor
Budget may reform GST filing process
Budget may reform GST filing process
Direct tax numbers to put GDP in focus
Direct tax numbers to put GDP in focus
Opinion| Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob
Opinion| Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
Delhi man bites off finger of snatcher, leaves him requiring surgery
Delhi man bites off finger of snatcher, leaves him requiring surgery
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news