News updates from Hindustan Times| Covid-19 in India: Rising infections among medical staff raise preparedness concerns and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times| Covid-19 in India: Rising infections among medical staff raise preparedness concerns

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 09:17 IST

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 09:17 IST

Covid-19 in India: Rising infections among medical staff raise preparedness concerns

In the past two weeks,at least 90 doctors and medical workers have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19 ) in Mumbai hospitals, raising questions about the preparedness of hospitals to tackle the pandemic.

‘My kids are getting to understand how I grew up in Zimbabwe’

“We didn’t grow up in front of a TV. We had to make things with our own hands. Everything was not readily available,” says Tatenda Taibu, former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper about life in lockdown and its similarities to his early life in Zimbawe,

Covid-19: Researchers develop smart dustbins for contactless garbage disposal in hospitals

Researchers from the Lovely Professional University, Punjab have developed a smart dustbin called Ally that follows voice commands and moves on predefined paths to collect and dispose of garbage in a completely contactless manner.

Happy Easter 2020: History, significance and celebrations of the festival

Easter marks the completion of the Passion of Christ, beginning from Lent and ending with Holy Week, which includes Holy Thursday (also Maundy Thursday which celebrates Jesus’ Last Supper with his 12 Apostles), Good Friday (when Jesus’ crucifixion is observed) and finally ending with Easter Sunday.

Kerala: Applause for 17 COVID-19 patients after being discharged from hospital

As many as 17 patients in Kerala recovered from COVID-19. The patients were discharged from Kerala’s Kasaragod hospital. Other patients were seen cheering for the discharged patients. Kasaragod district in Kerala is one of the hotspots for COVID-19. Kerala has over 340 COVID-19 positive cases. Over 150 cases in Kerala are reported from Kasaragod.