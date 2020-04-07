News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 +ve patient who violates lockdown can infect 406 people, says govt and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:25 IST

Covid-19 +ve patient who violates lockdown can infect 406 people, says govt

One coronavirus positive person can infect 406 persons in 30 days in the absence of preventive measures like lockdown or social distancing but with up to 70% measures in place, the number of infections per positive person comes down to a maximum of 2.5 people, the government said on Tuesday citing the latest report.

Alarm bells in east Delhi locality as experts suggest limited Covid-19 community spread

Health authorities say they are focusing on four areas within a 4km radius in northeast Delhi’s Dilshad Garden that appear to be reporting a bunch of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. Experts suggest limited community spread has begun in the area, after reports that in many of these cases the source of the patient’s infection is unclear.

How Centre is using smart cities project to monitor Covid-19 hot spots

The Centre has begun using integrated command-and-control centres (ICCCs) designed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious National Smart Cities Mission, an urban renewal and retrofitting programme, for real-time surveillance and monitoring of coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-affected districts across the country.

Purab Kohli says he, his entire family were ‘down with Covid-19’

Actor Purab Kohli in his latest Instagram post has said that he and his family were probably down with the coronavirus, given their symptoms. The actor and his wife Lucy Payton, and their two children, were all in a self-imposed quarantine for two weeks.

Two Indians in Michael Clarke’s list of seven greatest batsmen he has played with or against

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke who appeared on Big Sports Breakfast, named seven greatest batsmen he played along side and only one Australian appears in that list.

Pegasus creator NSO Group has a Covid-19 software: Why you should be worried

A lot of surveillance tech companies are now developing software to track coronavirus-infected patients and Israel’s infamous NSO Group, the people behind the hacking software Pegasus, is one of them. While the intentions seem noble, privacy experts are worried that these firms have been trying to exploit a crisis to expand their problematic businesses.

This cat seems to be broken. Can anybody fix him?

A 15-second-long clip was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ and it is aww-inducing indeed! Posted on April 6, it shows a patterned feline trying to scratch the back of its head. This is a relatively common practice for any four-legged animal.

Coincidence or copy? Urvashi Rautela now copies Kylie Jenner and Camila Coelho on Instagram

Urvashi really takes the saying, ‘Imitation is a form of flattery,’ to a whole new level. In a latest faux pas, the ator posted a picture of herself in a previously worn outfit, and interestingly enough both her outfit and the caption of her post were both imitations.

