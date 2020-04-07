e-paper
This cat seems to be broken. Can anybody fix him?

A little looney or not, this cat is definitely serving some looks.

Apr 07, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat trying to scratch its head.
The image shows the cat trying to scratch its head.
         
Highlights
  • This 15-second-long clip was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’
  • It is titled “I think my cat is broken. Can someone teach him...”
  • The post currently has over 13,500 upvotes and almost 200 comments

Aren’t cats supposed to be agile and clever? Well, this kitty is definitely an exception to that rule. Good for him, he still scores highly on the cuteness barometer.

This 15-second-long clip was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ and it is aww-inducing indeed! Posted on April 6, it shows a patterned feline trying to scratch the back of its head. This is a relatively common practice for any four-legged animal. However, this cat is unable to perform this task to its complete accuracy. The kitty has positioned himself in such a manner that even though his paw reaches behind his head, it doesn’t touch that sweet spot he is trying to scratch.

It is funny because the cat keeps shaking its pelvis and even moves his head back to itch itself but is unable to position itself in the right manner. His facial expressions while he figures out the extent and limitations of his body are priceless.

The post, titled “I think my cat is broken. Can someone teach him...”, currently has over 13,500 upvotes and almost 200 comments.

I think my cat is broken. Can someone teach him... from r/aww

Here is how Redditors reacted to the cat’s struggles. One person wrote, “Just needs an alignment”. While another said, “He’s just following rules — don’t touch your face while covid19 scours the earth”.

The science part of Reddit also got involved. Some tried to give proper reasoning and solutions for the kitty’s behaviour. However, some comments went like, “Have you tried turning him off and on again”? As well as, “Just reboot it, he will fine afterwards”.

“That’s the prettiest housecat I’ve ever seen! Still looking majestic even though he can’t get a grip”, commented one Reddit user. To which another responded with, “He looks like a mini tiger”.

A little looney or not, this cat is definitely serving some looks! What are your thoughts about this kitty?

