Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
News updates from Hindustan Times| December GST kitty crosses Rs 1 lakh crore, second month in a row and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times| December GST kitty crosses Rs 1 lakh crore, second month in a row and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

January 02, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GST collections have recovered after falling below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for three months in a row — August, September and October 2019.
GST collections have recovered after falling below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for three months in a row — August, September and October 2019.
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

December GST kitty crosses Rs 1 lakh crore, second month in a row

At Rs 1.03 lakh crore, the number marked a 9% year-on-year growth on the back of increased consumption and better compliance. Read more here.

No West Bengal tableau in Republic Day parade this year

The tableau pitch made by West Bengal did not make the cut for Republic Day 2020. Read more here.

JD(U) may get three berths in Union cabinet

The Janata Dal (United), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party which opted to sit out when the union cabinet was being formed in mid-2019, soon after the elections, has finally started discussing the issue with its partner. Read more here.

New Year fake news has General Rawat in cross-hairs, PIB rushes with denial

A fake letter circulated on social media from India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat controversially claims that the Indian Army did a better job of securing the country’s frontiers in comparison to the other two arms of India’s military, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. Read more here.

Realme to show ads on phones after trolling Xiaomi for the same thing

“No Ads on UI” has been one of the key highlights Realme has offered to its users. And now, almost a-year-and-a-half later, Realme is going to serve advertisements on its smartphones. Read more here.

Hardik Pandya engaged to Natasa Stankovic, here are 7 interesting facts about the DJ Waley Babu girl

Nach Baliye fame Natasa Stankovic got engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya on the New Year. Read more here.

Shivam Dube hopes to cement spot with bigger, higher sixes

In an exclusive chat with HT ahead of the Sri Lanka series, Dube explains how he hits those big sixes and shares his aim of cementing his spot as an all-rounder. Read more here.

