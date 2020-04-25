News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi airport to reopen with new rules including mandatory masks and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 09:07 IST

Masks, social distancing, temperature screening: Delhi airport may reopen with new rules

Mandatory face masks for all travellers and crew, no queues for security clearance, restricted use of in-flight lavatories and a stop on all in-flight meals --- Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) may soon resume flight operations but with strict restrictions and curbs in place.

In midnight order, Home Ministry allows neighbourhood shops to reopen

In a late night move, the government on Friday night permitted opening of neighbourhood and stand alone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, but at a 50 per cent strength and after taking necessary precautions in the light of coronavirus pandemic.

‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens

Encouraged by tentative findings that summer weather may dampen the novel coronavirus, US President Trump used his daily live national press briefing to ask whether light could become a medical treatment. His suggestion was quickly savaged in memes and jokes -- as well as by Joe Biden, his presumptive Democratic challenger in November’s election.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers pick combined India-South Africa XI, MS Dhoni named captain

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers picked a combined India-South Africa ODI squad during their latest Instagram Live interaction and they both decided on MS Dhoni as the skipper. Who else made it to the team?

Sobhita Dhulipala issues clarification over photos for magazine shoot

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently shared pictures from a magazine photoshoot, saying that she had clicked the pictures herself. Later, a picture of her getting clicked by a man on her terrace landed online. Taking to Instagram, Sobhita issued a long clarification that the pictures ultimately used by the magazine were all clicked by her.

WhatsApp increases group call limit from 4 people to 8: You can start using it next week

WhatsApp is now going to allow eight people to chat on a group call instead of four. The group call limit has been expanded making it easier for you to keep in touch with friends and family over the pandemic.

Meet the class 10 students who have designed prosthetic limbs for handicapped dogs

Instead of just feeling sad for handicapped dogs and hoping one day someone would do something for them, a group of six class 10 students from Shiv Nadar School, Noida, actually went ahead and designed prosthetic limbs for dogs.

World leaders back UN, WHO initiative to speed Covid-19 response; US missing

World leaders on Friday pledged to work on vaccines and tools to fight against Covid-19. The event was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders including WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was part of the event. The US, however, was missing from the virtual event. Show of unity for UN and WHO comes after Trump criticized WHO’s response to Covid-19.

