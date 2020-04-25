Sobhita Dhulipala accused of lying about clicking her own pics for magazine shoot, issues clarification: ‘It is upsetting’

bollywood

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has issued a clarification after she was accused of lying about a new magazine photoshoot. Sobhita had shared multiple pictures from the latest issue of Cosmopolitan magazine over the last couple of days, saying that she styles herself for the shoot and even clicked her own pictures with a self-timer. However, the authenticity of her claims was doubted when a photo of her getting clicked on her terrace by another man surfaced online.

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita issued a long clarification that the pictures ultimately used by the magazine were all clicked by her. The man in the viral photo was a stranger who offered to click a photo for her.

She added that she was ‘taken aback’ by the accusations levelled against her. “Quite a few people have written to me about the image I last posted. It is upsetting and I am a little taken aback by how urgently many have jumped to unkind conclusions, this Is also a moment for me to learn something deeper. I stand by the flow of events I’m sharing with complete transparency,” she said.

“1. I style myself, go to the terrace with a coffee mug and a couple of tools to prop up my phone to take pictures.

2. There are people on the terrace and one kind gentleman upon learning that I’m trying to shoot my pictures, offers help.

3. After he graciously shoots a few pictures in the frame I wanted, I thank him and we depart,” she explained.

She further said, “Neither was the picture shot by him used by Cosmopolitan (It doesn’t belong with the magazine’s mandate) nor am I anything but proud of this wonderful collaboration with the magazine. :) It is not an official image, it was never carried by the magazine. I only posted it along with the official ones because I liked it. I recognise that I should have altered the caption text to mention that the second image was not part of the magazine shoot. I wish I had a more exciting, dramatic story but alas, truth often wears plain robes! Stay home and stay safe.”

The picture in question shows Sobhita on her terrace, posing in a dark shirt with her arms against a wall. Sharing it, with another from the shoot, she wrote, “I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house. It has been empowering to be reminded that one needs very little aid when they are truly invested in creating something - even if it is just pictures; it has been humbling to come in contact with people who nurture an individual voice and give it a public platform. I spent a couple of days photographing myself for this story for Cosmopolitan magazine, not only did I thrive in the creative stimulation but also had fun because I didn’t need to be anything but truthful and relevant. Cheers to significance that is found in simplicity. Cheers to joy that is multiplied by the spirit of sharing. Cheers to women rooting for women.” The photo indeed does not bear the watermark of Cosmopolitan like all the rest of the photos shared by her from the shoot.

Sobhita has worked in Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven and Netflix’s Bard of Blood. She was also part of movies such as The Body and Raman Raghav.

