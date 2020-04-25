Covid-19 lockdown: Centre takes a giant leap in midnight order, lets local shops open from today

india

The Centre on Friday night allowed opening of shops in market complexes outside municipality areas with 50 per cent workers, provided mandatory precautions like wearing of masks and social distancing norms are observed strictly during the ongoing lockdown against coronavirus pandemic.

The late night order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that the exemption does not include those shops which are located in multi and single brand malls.

In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said all neighbourhood and stand-alone shops within the limits of municipal corporations will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

However, shops located in market places within municipal limits will continue to remain shut till May 3. The exemptions will not be given in hotspots and containment areas.

