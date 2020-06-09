News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi L-G calls meeting of political parties to discuss Covid-19 situation and all the latest news

Delhi L-G calls meeting of political parties to discuss Covid-19 situation

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has called on Tuesday afternoon a meeting with all political parties over the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the national capital. Read more

Delhi’s ‘no test for asymptomatic patients’ rule a self-goal in Covid fight?

The Delhi government’s order to not test asymptomatic patients has been criticised by many. Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad discusses the issue with AAP leader Akshay Marathe and senior consultant neurosurgeon from Ganga Ram hospital Dr. Ajit K Sinha. Watch to know more

Oreo Bhajiya is the latest fusion food on the block. Would you like a bite?

Those who love Oreos will agree that there are many delicious ways of consuming this sandwich cookie. Besides the usual way of dunking it into milk, one can also make milkshakes or cakes using Oreo cookies. Read more

Mannat: A look inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 200 crore Mumbai mansion

Shahrukh Khan, better known as King Khan in Bollywood, and the brilliant actor and eloquent orator needs no introduction with 80 Bollywood films and 14 Filmfare awards to his name so far. Read more

Bihar 94000 Primary Teachers Recruitment: Apply from June 15, revised schedule for DElEd candidates out

Following the validity granted to the D.El.Ed (open distance learning) programme through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in keeping with the Patna High Court order, Bihar government has issued directive to give such candidates a chance to apply for the post of primary teachers. Read more

I’ve never disclosed this but here is how Dhoni was picked: Syed Kirmani narrates MSD’s selection story

It sounds only fitting to know that India’s first finest wicket-keeper was responsible for giving Indian cricket its best ‘keeper batsman. Read more

Confirmed: Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl to release on Netflix, watch her real story in new teaser

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to bring the story of air force pilot Gunjan Saxena to the screen with her latest project, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Janhvi in the titular role and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. Read more