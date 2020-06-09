e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Oreo Bhajiya is the latest fusion food on the block. Would you like a bite?

Oreo Bhajiya is the latest fusion food on the block. Would you like a bite?

People had some interesting observations about Oreo bhajiya.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a new fusion dish with Oreo.
The image shows a new fusion dish with Oreo. (Twitter)
         

Those who love Oreos will agree that there are many delicious ways of consuming this sandwich cookie. Besides the usual way of dunking it into milk, one can also make milkshakes or cakes using Oreo cookies. Usually, these innovative recipes leave one excited to try something new. However, the same cannot be said for this new Oreo dish. A picture of this new fusion food is now being shared on different social media platforms, and people are anything but happy.

“Someone I know made OREO BHAJIYA and posted a picture on Instagram,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image. They also added three Zipper-mouth face emojis, probably to depict their reaction to the whole thing.

People had some interesting observations about this image and they didn’t hold themselves back from writing them on the post’s comments section.

One Twitter user asked, “How to unseen this?” Another while referring to another fusion dish with Maggi expressed, “Maggi in pani puri and now this. TL ruin kar di meri (my timeline is ruined).”

This individual found a way to express their reaction using a dialogue by Naseeruddin Shah from the popular action drama Sarfarosh. They tweeted:

Another Twitter user shared this GIF of Phoebe Buffay from the famous American sitcom Friends:

As for others, there were many who shared disgusted emojis or the word “yuck” to express themselves.

However, not all were averse to this new idea. Some argued that the dish might turn out delicious. One Twitter user pointed, “When chocolate sandwich can exist, why not this.” Expressing a similar notion, another person expressed, “Don’t knock it until you try it.”

What do you think of Oreo Bhajiya? Are you up for a bite?

Also Read | ‘Immunity Sandesh’ gets Twitter all excited. Would you give it a try?

tags
top news
‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
Day after overruling AAP govt order, Delhi L-G calls all-party meeting
Day after overruling AAP govt order, Delhi L-G calls all-party meeting
2 arrested in Rajasthan for sharing confidential details with Pakistan
2 arrested in Rajasthan for sharing confidential details with Pakistan
Hundreds sign petition to remove ‘Clive of India’ statue in UK
Hundreds sign petition to remove ‘Clive of India’ statue in UK
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19GSEB Class 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In