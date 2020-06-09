Oreo Bhajiya is the latest fusion food on the block. Would you like a bite?

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:03 IST

Those who love Oreos will agree that there are many delicious ways of consuming this sandwich cookie. Besides the usual way of dunking it into milk, one can also make milkshakes or cakes using Oreo cookies. Usually, these innovative recipes leave one excited to try something new. However, the same cannot be said for this new Oreo dish. A picture of this new fusion food is now being shared on different social media platforms, and people are anything but happy.

“Someone I know made OREO BHAJIYA and posted a picture on Instagram,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image. They also added three Zipper-mouth face emojis, probably to depict their reaction to the whole thing.

Someone I know made OREO BHAJIYA and posted a picture on instagram 🤐🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/eNCjP4crYm — BhayanakPuppy (@BhayanakPuppy) June 3, 2020

People had some interesting observations about this image and they didn’t hold themselves back from writing them on the post’s comments section.

One Twitter user asked, “How to unseen this?” Another while referring to another fusion dish with Maggi expressed, “Maggi in pani puri and now this. TL ruin kar di meri (my timeline is ruined).”

This individual found a way to express their reaction using a dialogue by Naseeruddin Shah from the popular action drama Sarfarosh. They tweeted:

Another Twitter user shared this GIF of Phoebe Buffay from the famous American sitcom Friends:

As for others, there were many who shared disgusted emojis or the word “yuck” to express themselves.

However, not all were averse to this new idea. Some argued that the dish might turn out delicious. One Twitter user pointed, “When chocolate sandwich can exist, why not this.” Expressing a similar notion, another person expressed, “Don’t knock it until you try it.”

What do you think of Oreo Bhajiya? Are you up for a bite?

