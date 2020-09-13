e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sep 13, 2020
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medical workers take care of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.
Medical workers take care of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row: Explained in 10 points

Delhi on Sunday recorded 4,235 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the cumulative tally past 218,000. The death toll in the national capital due to the viral disease climbed to 4,744 after 29 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Read more.

NEET 2020: 85-90 % of over 15 lakh students take exam amid virus concerns

Of the over 15 lakh candidates who had registered for the NEET examination, around 85 to 90% of students appeared in the exam on Sunday. The Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while disclosing the figures also sought to thanks states, many of them had even arranged transport keeping in view the difficulties faced by the candidates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more.

Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said no date for launching the Covid-19 vaccine has been fixed yet. “It may be ready by the first quarter of next year,” the minister said as he addressed the first episode of his Sunday Samvaad — a social media interaction programme.

Read more.

‘Nudges’ from PM Modi were critical in India’s Covid battle: Cambridge study

Using nudge theory that involves subtly leading people to desired directions, a study of India’s public policy response to Covid-19 has concluded that nudges from Prime Minister Narendra Modi were critical in creating herd effect on lockdown and social distancing norms across the country.

Read more.

Indians must now get their priorities right | Opinion

We are going through a variety of crises. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has encroached into Indian territory. Indian soldiers fought back and 20 were killed. A virus that originated in China has devastated the world, and India is among the top two nations when it comes to the number of infections, and the number is only rising. Not since the Spanish Flu have we seen such a destructive epidemic.

Read more.

Paytm KYC scams are on a rise: How you can safeguard yourself

Paytm is arguably one of the most popular payment apps in the country. With over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the payments platform is used by people from all walks of life.

Read more.

‘I’ll get that one ball which gets him out’: Kesrick Williams confident of dismissing Virat Kohli

West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams has had a couple of interesting encounters with India captain Virat Kohli. In 2017, Williams dismissed Kohli and followed it with his trademark ‘notebook celebration’.

Read more.

Chris Evans’ fans ask for his privacy after accidental nudes leak

Hollywood star Chris Evans’ very wholesome fandom is standing by the actor, asking everyone to respect his privacy after a nude photo mishap. Chris, by mistake, shared a picture of himself in the nude on Instagram Stories.

Read more.

