Delhi records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row: Explained in 10 points

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 20:24 IST

Delhi on Sunday recorded 4,235 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the cumulative tally past 218,000. The death toll in the national capital due to the viral disease climbed to 4,744 after 29 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Here is all you need to know about Covid-19 outbreak in Delhi on Sunday:

• There are 28,812 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi, a significant rise from last month’s figure of around 10,000. Out of these 15,946 patients are being treated in home isolation.

• In the last five days, Delhi has recorded more than 4,000 cases every day, sparking concerns of the resurgence of the viral contagion and a second wave.

• Authorities carried out more than 56,000 tests on Sunday, out of which 10,116 are Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Cartridge-based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT) and TruNat tests and 46,540 are rapid antigen tests.

• Delhi has conducted 21,39,432 Covid-19 tests so far.

• Delhi’s positivity rate was logged at 7.48 per cent on Sunday, while the overall positivity rate is at 10.20 per cent.

• Out of the 218,304 Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi so far, 184,748 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated, according to the health bulletin released by the authorities.

• The case fatality rate in the national capital has been recorded at 2.17 per cent.

• The death rate in Delhi, based on the statistics shared by authorities in the last 10 days, is at 0.68 per cent.

• Delhi has 1,488 containment zones as of Sunday.

• Delhi had recorded its biggest single-day jump of 4,321 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday.