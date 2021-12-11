Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers depart protest sites in Delhi after an year, and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.
Farmers dance as they celebrate at the Ghazipur border after a decision to withdraw farmers-movement in the wake of the government accepting all demands put forward by the agitating farmers.(PTI)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Border protest sites get busy as farmers prepare to leave city

With farmers set to depart Delhi’s border points after nearly 13 months, activity has picked up at the Singhu and Ghazipur borders, where more trucks and tractor trolleys arrived on Friday. Read more

Omicron: Will India allow booster dose? Here's what central expert panel said

Amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in India, an expert panel of the country's central drug authority told the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday that before a potential booster dose of the Covishield vaccine can be authorised, the Pune-based firm will need to submit local clinical trial data before the authority, along with a proposal and justification for the approval. Read more

'Recently, Chappell called up Shastri..': Former India fielding coach reveals conversation between two India ex-coaches

R Sridhar left his role as India's fielding coach after seven years in the position after the T20 World Cup last month. Sridhar, whose tenure saw India make a remarkable improvement in fielding standards, was succeeded by T Dilip in the role. Read more

Ranvir Shorey reveals his ‘understanding’ with his accountant: ‘Just make sure I never go to jail’

Ranvir Shorey has said that he is ‘very much in the hands of’ his accountant, as he only has a vague knowledge of how finances work. Ranvir plays the role of a public prosecutor in 420 IPC, an upcoming film that takes a close look at a financial crime and how such cases are dealt with in court. Read more

Alia Bhatt promotes RRR in timeless Kanjeevaram saree and sleeveless blouse: All pics inside

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to entertain the masses with the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli film RRR starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr and Ajay Devgn. The star reached Chennai to promote the film and took to Instagram to share her traditional look for the occasion. Read more

 

