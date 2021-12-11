Ranvir Shorey reveals his ‘understanding’ with his accountant: ‘Just make sure I never go to jail’

Ranvir Shorey has said that he is ‘very much in the hands of’ his accountant, as he only has a vague knowledge of how finances work. Ranvir plays the role of a public prosecutor in 420 IPC, an upcoming film that takes a close look at a financial crime and how such cases are dealt with in court. In his new interview with Hindustan Times, Ranvir Shorey talks about his film and how much he knows about the real world of CAs.

Asked if he knew much about how CAs function in the real world (before working on the film 420 IPC), Ranvir Shorey said, “Not me. I have a very broad understanding of what makes black money and what makes white money. I do the best that I can to keep myself financially safe. To be honest with you, I am in the hands of my CA. My only understanding with my CA is that I will do what you want and I will sign what you want, just make sure I never go to jail.”

“Not very clued in with this stuff. I always make sure that I am on the right side of the law. That is something that comes from, you know, my father was a lawyer, served in the civil services. That is something we were all taught at home - ‘Make sure you are always on the right side of the law, never break the law’,” he added.

Ranvir Shorey also said that he was initially offered a choice between two roles in the film. “Manish initially offered me a choice between playing Jamshedji (public prosecutor) and Sinha (businessman). But I had already essayed the role of a businessman with shades of grey. In fact, I did one such film with Irrfan Khan but the film never released.”

Ranvir Shorey plays the role of a lawyer in 420 IPC. The film is directed by Manish Gupta, who previously won critical acclaim for Richa Chadha-Akshaye Khanna-starrer Section 375. He wrote Section 375 that was directed by Ajay Bahl. 420 IPC will release on ZEE5 and will begin streaming starting December 17.

