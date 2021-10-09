News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers to hold rail roko on Oct 18 over Lakhimpur violence, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers to hold rail roko on Oct 18 demanding Ashish Mishra's arrest

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of multiple farmers' unions, has called for a 'rail roko' agitation on October 18 to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, which killed eight people including four cultivators, news agency PTI reported quoting social activist Yogendra Yadav. The farmers plan to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Dussehra (October 15), to mark their protest, Yogendra Yadav announced on Saturday. Read more

Coal crisis: Delhi may soon face load shedding; Kejriwal seeks PM's intervention

As India battles severe coal shortage impacting power generation, power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) CEO Ganesh Srinivasan on Saturday said that Delhi may see an intermittent rotational load shedding in the coming days. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his intervention for the diversion of adequate coal and gas to power plants supplying electricity to the national capital amid the prevailing crisis. Read more

‘Our cricket is ruined because of too much focus on India-Pakistan matches’: Former Pakistan batter Asim Kamal

With barely a couple of weeks to go for the big-ticket India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on October 24 in Dubai, the anticipation is slowly but surely building up. This will be after two years that the arch rivals will meet on the cricket field. The last time India and Pakistan faced each other was also in a World Cup, albeit in the ODI format, in 2019 in England. Read more

Young Saif Ali Khan greets Satyajit Ray with ‘aadaab’ in old video, fans call Sharmila Tagore ‘every Indian mom’. Watch

An old video of a young Saif Ali Khan accompanying his mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, to an event, surfaced online. At one point, she took him by the hand and introduced him to late filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Read more

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition teased ahead of launch

After the launch of the new XPulse 200 4V, Hero MotoCorp has now teased a new motorcycle on its social media handles. The latest teaser clip of the upcoming bike throws a glimpse on the face of the motorcycle. Going by the details available, the bike appears to be a special edition model of its popular Xtreme 160R bike. Read more

Sameera Reddy on not achieving Diwali weight loss target: Sometimes it’s good to stop and reset

Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy started her fitness journey a few months on social media by revealing to her fans that she wanted to lose weight before Diwali and get fit. The star also talked about the importance of mental health and accepting our bodies. Now, Sameera is once again stressing the significance of taking a break and allowing our bodies the window to reset. Read more

