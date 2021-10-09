Young Saif Ali Khan greets Satyajit Ray with ‘aadaab’ in old video, fans call Sharmila Tagore ‘every Indian mom’. Watch

An old video of a young Saif Ali Khan accompanying his mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, to an event, surfaced online. At one point, she took him by the hand and introduced him to late filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Saif could be seen greeting Satyajit with an ‘aadaab’ in the clip, which also featured late filmmaker BR Chopra. The video appeared to have been taken sometime in the 1980s.

The video was posted on Reddit and fans reacted to it. “Sharmila is my mom pulling and tugging me beside her to introduce me to the relatives. This is a cute video, ngl!” one wrote. Another commented that she ‘(did) not look like a mom of a teenager’ in the clip.

“Sharmila is every Indian mom, trying to pull her kid into the limelight. Liking that Saif did an ‘aadab’, the Pataudi upbringing is strong. Thank you for sharing OP. The behind-the-screens always give a glimpse of stars as regular people,” a third said.

A few also pointed out that Saif looked strikingly similar to his eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. “Did I just see Ibrahim Ali Khan!” one asked. Another wrote, “Young shorter Ibrahim vibes that’s scary and amazing at the same time.” Saif also has two other sons, Taimur and Jehangir, and daughter Sara Ali Khan.

In 1993, Saif made his Bollywood debut with Parampara. He is known for films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Omkara, Race and Love Aaj Kal.

Last month, Saif was seen in Bhoot Police, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. His upcoming projects include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Vikram Vedha.