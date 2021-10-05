Saif Ali Khan says Sharmila Tagore took earnings from Tandav shoot at Pataudi Palace: ‘Main sirf naam ka Nawab hoon’

The ‘uncensored’ version of the Bhoot Police-special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, has been shared online. The full episode aired last month.

Kapil Sharma said that ever since the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show began, Archana Puran Singh has been constantly pestering him to stop flirting with guests as he has two children now. “Aapko bhi koi agar bol de ki bachche ho gaye hai, flirt karna bandh kar do, toh aap kya jawaab dete ho unko (If someone tells you to stop flirting as you have children now, what do you tell them)?” he asked Saif.

Saif was speechless for a moment and Archana chimed in, “Pehle Kareena ko jawaab dega yeh, phir unko jawaab dega (He will first have to give an answer to Kareena Kapoor before anyone else).” He said, “Haan, iska toh jawaab hai hi nahi (Yes, there is no response to this).”

Kapil also talked to Saif about his web series, Tandav, being shot at the Pataudi Palace and asked if he earned more as an actor or by renting out his property. He laughed and said both. He then said that his mother, Sharmila Tagore, is the one who benefits from shoots at their ancestral home. “Meri maa le leti hai woh (My mother takes all the money),” he said, before adding, “Main sirf naam ka Nawab hoon (I am only a nominal Nawab).”

Yami talked about the supernatural experience she had while shooting for Bhoot Police. She said that she was staying at a property in Mussoorie, rumoured to be haunted. As she settled in her room, she thought about watching The Kapil Sharma Show to pass the time but the television did not work. Her iPad, which was fully charged, did not work either.

Finally, Yami decided to sleep as she had to wake up early to get her hair and make-up done before the shoot. “Maine aise haath jode aur kaha, ‘Agar sach mein koi hai, toh please mujhe sone dijiye, mujhe subah bohot jaldi jaagna hai’ (With folded hands, I said, ‘If there is indeed a spirit in the room, please let me sleep as I have to wake up very early tomorrow’).” She then fell asleep, exhausted.

There were some lit candles in Yami’s room but they were quite some distance away from the bed. “Subah jab main uthi hoon aur jab meri hairstylist mere baal kar rahi thi, mere baalon mein kuch tha. Jab woh curling iron use kar rahi thi, woh melt ho raha tha. Woh wax tha candle ka (When I was getting my hair done in the morning, there was something in it. When the hairstylist used the curling iron, something was melting. It was candle wax),” she said.

Yami said that she had no idea how the wax from the candles got into her hair and added that it remained in her hair for 15 days.

Also see: Randhir says Kareena Kapoor rejected his idea of big wedding with Saif Ali Khan, told him ‘apni shaadi pe kar lena’

Jacqueline talked about renting Priyanka Chopra’s home and Saif said that he, too, has leased properties to tenants. He said that he would get calls about leaking air conditioners and similar problems, and had to hire a manager to look into it. “Pehle main hi karta tha (At first, I would attend to such calls personally),” he said.