News updates from Hindustan Times: First ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness being celebrated across globe today and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 08:45 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

World celebrates 1st International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

The first ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness is being observed on Sunday. The United Nations General Assembly called on all its member states and other global organisations to mark December 27 every year as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness in order to advocate the importance of global partnership against epidemics. Read more

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher pitches for extension to chief engineer, employees’ federation miffed

Member of parliament Kirron Kher has written to the UT administrator, pitching for a three-month extension to Mukesh Anand, chief engineer-cum-special secretary engineering. The move has, however, not been received well by the federation of UT employees and workers. Read more

Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court

The Allahabad high court has reunited a Hindu woman with her Muslim husband, underlining that “she has a choice to live her life on her own terms”. A bench of justices Pankaj Naqvi and Vivek Agarwal decided on December 18 a habeas corpus plea filed by the man, who complained his wife had been sent to her parents against her wishes by the Nari Niketan or Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Read more

Despite smooth election, GOP leaders seek vote restrictions

Changes to the way millions of Americans voted this year contributed to record turnout, but that’s no guarantee the measures making it easier to cast ballots will stick around for future elections. Republicans in key states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden already are pushing for new restrictions, especially to absentee voting. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘Felt like he was going to get a wicket almost every ball’ - Michael Hussey impressed with debutant Mohammed Siraj’s incisive spell

Mohammed Siraj couldn’t have hoped for a better Test debut than the one he was involved in. India vs Australia, Boxing Day Test, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It’s what dreams are made of and on Saturday, Siraj, who earned India’s 298th Test cap, made the occasion even more special by turning up a performance that pleased the onlookers. Read more

Salman Khan says he has ‘no desire’ to celebrate his birthday this year, cuts a cake at midnight. See pics

Actor Salman Khan retreated to his Panvel farmhouse for low-key birthday celebrations with his family. He cut a cake at midnight and spoke to the gathered media outside his farmhouse briefly. “There are no celebrations this year, it’s just me and my family, no one else,” he said. Read more

Google fixes ‘can’t reach Google’ bug on smart displays, Android phones

Google users across the globe encountered a bug while accessing Google Assistant last week. The bug prevented users from accessing Google Assistant not just on Android smartphones. Now, word is that Google has fixed this bug. Read more

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor in Rs 24k spaghetti strap dress makes a strong case for easy-breezy outfits

Whenever we need inspiration for slaying maternity fashion, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan that we look up to. The Veere Di Wedding actor has given pregnancy looks a new meaning. It is no more about baggy clothes that hide the baby bump, instead, Kareena opts for ensembles that are comfortable and flaunt her bump as well. Read more

Watch| ‘Won’t stand against farmers’: BJP ally RLP leaves NDA over farm laws