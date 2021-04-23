News updates from HT: Govt sets up control room to monitor trade, essentials delivery amid curbs and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt sets up control room to monitor trade, essentials delivery amid Covid curbs

The Centre has set up a control room to monitor issues related to internal trade, manufacturing and the delivery of essential commodities to citizens amid curbs put in place by state governments to tackle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union ministry of commerce and industry said on Friday. Read more

Uttarakhand to give free Covid-19 jabs to all above 18, will bear cost of ₹400 crore

The Uttarakhand government has decided to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all residents above 18 years of age. Read more

'Utilise full potential': PM Modi in meeting to review supply of medical oxygen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday oxygen manufacturers need to utilise their full potential to meet the demand of medical oxygen in the coming days, saying there is a need to increase the availability of cylinders as well as to upgrade the logistical facilities for its transportation. Read more

'Starts like a million-dollar baby but goes down rapidly': Gautam Gambhir slams RR captain Sanju Samson's inconsistency

Sanju Samson’s dry run in IPL 2021 after his majestic hundred in Rajasthan Royals’ opening game against Punjab Kings, has frustrated even his great admirer Gautam Gambhir. Read more

Xiaomi launches its flagship 75-inch QLED TV for ₹1,19,999: Specs and availability

Alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi also announced the 75-inch Mi QLED TV today that comes with the Quantum Dot Technology. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor stuns on magazine cover dressed in bridal attire, has a message for fans

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared her pictures dressed in a bridal attire posing for a magazine. Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of photos. She also had a message for her fans. Read more

Watch | 'Won’t Return': How migrants are leaving Mumbai again fearing full lockdown