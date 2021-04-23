Uttarakhand to give free Covid-19 jabs to all above 18, will bear cost of 400 crore

The Uttarakhand government has decided to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all residents above 18 years of age. The state government will bear the full cost of the vaccination drive estimated to be around ₹400 crore, said chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday in Dehradun.

Rawat shared the information during a virtual press meet which he addressed from his residence in the capital.

Citing the Centre’s decision to open the vaccination for every citizen above 18 years of age from May 1, Rawat said, “After the Centre’s move, we have decided to provide it free of cost to about 50 lakh of our residents falling in the age group of 18-45 from the first week of May.”

“The total cost behind the vaccination drive would be about ₹400 crore which is a significant amount but would be borne solely by the Uttarakhand government,” Rawat said.

He said, “The decision also includes vaccination for the above mentioned category in private hospitals also.”

“We have already held a meeting with private hospitals on Thursday in which we have assured them of every possible help regarding ventilators and oxygen supply. In vaccination also, we will provide all possible help,” he said adding, “Right now our foremost priority is to fight this pandemic in our state with all possible resources available with us.”

Earlier on Friday, the state government also held a meeting to ensure “unhindered” power supply to all oxygen manufacturing plants in the state during which it directed the authorities concerned to ensure proper power line maintenance for the oxygen power plants.

It also directed the power department to immediately attend to any breakdown in the power lines leading to the oxygen plants along with ensuring required equipment for line maintenance.

The state government in order to increase testing also shared the contact numbers of private Covid-19 testing laboratories in Dehradun who could collect samples from home.

Private pathology laboratory Dr Lal Path Lab will be collecting samples from homes for RT-PCR testing with their laboratories in Connaught Place- 9627888836, Turner Road- 9760082031, Shimla Bypass- 7037853696, Nehru Colony- 9997266222, DAV College-639871485, Ballupur Chowk- 8630984970 and Doiwala-7895041062

Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand on Friday reported 4,339 new cases taking the total active cases in the state to 29,949. On the same day, 49 new deaths were also reported which is the highest in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The total Covid-19 cases in the state are 1,42,349 of which 1,07,450 have been treated. The total death toll in the state stands at 2021.

Uttarakhand on Monday also vaccinated 62,872 people with total 14.91 lakh people given the first dose while 3.22 lakh having received both the doses.

Currently, there are three oxygen manufacturing plants operational in the state.