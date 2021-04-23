Govt sets up control room to monitor trade, essentials delivery amid Covid curbs

The Centre has set up a control room to monitor issues related to internal trade, manufacturing and the delivery of essential commodities to citizens amid curbs put in place by state governments to tackle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union ministry of commerce and industry said on Friday. “Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade(DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India has decided to monitor the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to common man and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders due to current restrictions imposed by various States/UTs,” the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The move comes against the backdrop of full or partial lockdown-like restrictions and other curbs announced by states to arrest the pace at which Covid-19 cases are increasing and the health infrastructure is gradually collapsing.

Delhi is witnessing a six-day lockdown that ends on April 26 morning. Covid-19 cases in the city have reached 956,348 with 26,169 infections recorded in a single day, according to data released by the government on Thursday. Soon after the lockdown announcement, scores of migrants were seen rushing to railway stations and bus stops to return to their home states fearing an extension of the curbs.

In Maharashtra, lockdown-like restrictions, almost one on the lines of the one in place last year, was imposed from Thursday. The western state has been breaking records in the daily surge of Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra reported 67,013 cases on Thursday taking the state’s tally past 4,094,800.

In case any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale, or e-commerce companies face any difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods, they can contact the control room over the phone ((011) 23062383, 23062975) or email (dpiit-controlroom@gov.in). The phone numbers will remain operational from 8am till 10pm, the commerce ministry said.

Reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, India is currently reporting more than 300,000 cases daily. For the past two days, the country has recorded the highest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases in the world.