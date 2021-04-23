LIVE: 12 killed in fire at ICU ward of Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surge continues to affect several cities and regions of the country as clamour for oxygen and ICU beds continues. India reported a record 314,835 fresh cases on Thursday crossing the US in terms of the highest number of cases reported in a single day. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi continue to report a high number of cases and fatalities and are also facing issues with testing, hospital infrastructure and oxygen availability. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will chair another review meeting on the nation’s Covid-19 situation today. Canada has joined the US and UK to ban travellers entering from India.

In the worst-affected US, California is reopening at a faster pace as vaccinations have helped the state recover from the spikes that it had recorded previously during the winter season. Michigan is the worst-affected by Covid-19 out of all states. The WHO immunisation body has asked for more data on the reports of clotting caused by AstraZeneca vaccine from outside Europe but maintained that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. India’s mutant variant was discovered in Belgium from a few travellers.