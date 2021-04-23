LIVE: 12 killed in fire at ICU ward of Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra
The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surge continues to affect several cities and regions of the country as clamour for oxygen and ICU beds continues. India reported a record 314,835 fresh cases on Thursday crossing the US in terms of the highest number of cases reported in a single day. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi continue to report a high number of cases and fatalities and are also facing issues with testing, hospital infrastructure and oxygen availability. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will chair another review meeting on the nation’s Covid-19 situation today. Canada has joined the US and UK to ban travellers entering from India.
In the worst-affected US, California is reopening at a faster pace as vaccinations have helped the state recover from the spikes that it had recorded previously during the winter season. Michigan is the worst-affected by Covid-19 out of all states. The WHO immunisation body has asked for more data on the reports of clotting caused by AstraZeneca vaccine from outside Europe but maintained that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. India’s mutant variant was discovered in Belgium from a few travellers.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 23, 2021 06:49 AM IST
Cuba Covid-19 tally rises due to South African virus variant
The arrival of the contagious South African virus variant led to one of the worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic in Cuba as the country reported a record 1,207 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
-
APR 23, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Japan Covid-19 emergency measures to be announced in Tokyo, Osaka
Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo could see restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlours serving alcohol close as the Suga govt is seeking a "short and powerful" state of emergency due to a surge in cases, Reuters reported.
-
APR 23, 2021 06:40 AM IST
WHO's immunisation body call for more astrazeneca vaccine blood clot data from outside Europe
WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) said that geographic variation was observed in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as more people from UK and EU reported the clotting. SAGE sought data from outside EU as well, AFP reported.
-
APR 23, 2021 06:38 AM IST
12 dead in Maharashtra hospital fire
12 patients were charred to death on early Friday morning in Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West. The patients' identity could not be ascertained as they were charred beyond recognition. An eyewitness told HT that the hospital did not have any fire safety measures like water sprinklers and the few fire extinguishers that were there remained unused as the fire raged.
-
APR 23, 2021 06:33 AM IST
India's Covid-19 variant found in Belgium
A group of Indian students who arrived from Paris tested positive for the Covid-19 variant contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India.
Steps taken to resolve the crisis
- No authority must attach oxygen vehicles passing through their state/district to make specific supplies in their area
How hospitals scrambled for oxygen
- The Delhi government estimated the city will need around 700 MT of oxygen a day.
'National emergency': SC calls crisis triggered by 2nd Covid-19 wave
- The order said its focus areas at this time were the supply of medical oxygen, essential medicines, the method and manner of vaccination, and the declaration of lockdowns to check the spread of the disease.
India’s Covid-19 tally 330k+; Delhi 1-day toll 306
- The seven-day average of new cases in the country now stands at 264,838 infections a day.
Cost of vaccinating the 18-44 population
- So far, seven state governments have declared that they will provide free vaccines.
India, US announce clean energy initiative
- According to a White House statement, Biden’s move to upgrade the country’s NDCs on Thursday will steer the world towards achieving the Paris agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C.
Cong leader AK Walia dies of Covid-19 at 72
- Party members remember him as soft-spoken, humble, and always ready to help those in need.
Journalist dies month after road accident
- According to the police, the Swift Dzire car that rammed the rickshaw was driven by Gaurav Batra, an assistant director with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
Cops get nod to obtain Sidhu’s voice sample
- Metropolitan magistrate Sahil Gupta allowed the application in which the police claimed that in order to authenticate the voice of the accused in several videos (Facebook live, TV interviews, etc), it was necessary to match his voice with the ones in the video clippings.
Thieves steal ₹1.92 lakh from office inside Kannur central jail in Kerala
Sonia demands uniform price for Covid vaccines
- Sonia Gandhi questioned how the same vaccine manufactured by SII could have three different prices.
14 held for abduction of 3 ONGC employees in Assam, ULFA-I role confirmed
Finalise complaints against officials within 3 months: CVC to ministries
- The apex body, in a communication sent on Monday, said it had observed from proposals received by the commission for vigilance clearances that complaints against employees often stay on their vigilance profiles without any further movement.