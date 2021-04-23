IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LIVE: 12 killed in fire at ICU ward of Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra
A health worker sits on a bench after helping cremating victims of coronavirus, in New Delhi.
A health worker sits on a bench after helping cremating victims of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (AP Photo)
Live

LIVE: 12 killed in fire at ICU ward of Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra

India's Covid-19 situation remains grim as hospitals struggle to treat the infected.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 06:49 AM IST

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surge continues to affect several cities and regions of the country as clamour for oxygen and ICU beds continues. India reported a record 314,835 fresh cases on Thursday crossing the US in terms of the highest number of cases reported in a single day. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi continue to report a high number of cases and fatalities and are also facing issues with testing, hospital infrastructure and oxygen availability. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will chair another review meeting on the nation’s Covid-19 situation today. Canada has joined the US and UK to ban travellers entering from India.

In the worst-affected US, California is reopening at a faster pace as vaccinations have helped the state recover from the spikes that it had recorded previously during the winter season. Michigan is the worst-affected by Covid-19 out of all states. The WHO immunisation body has asked for more data on the reports of clotting caused by AstraZeneca vaccine from outside Europe but maintained that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. India’s mutant variant was discovered in Belgium from a few travellers.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 23, 2021 06:49 AM IST

    Cuba Covid-19 tally rises due to South African virus variant

    The arrival of the contagious South African virus variant led to one of the worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic in Cuba as the country reported a record 1,207 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

  • APR 23, 2021 06:42 AM IST

    Japan Covid-19 emergency measures to be announced in Tokyo, Osaka

    Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo could see restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlours serving alcohol close as the Suga govt is seeking a "short and powerful" state of emergency due to a surge in cases, Reuters reported.

  • APR 23, 2021 06:40 AM IST

    WHO's immunisation body call for more astrazeneca vaccine blood clot data from outside Europe

    WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) said that geographic variation was observed in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as more people from UK and EU reported the clotting. SAGE sought data from outside EU as well, AFP reported.

  • APR 23, 2021 06:38 AM IST

    12 dead in Maharashtra hospital fire

    12 patients were charred to death on early Friday morning in Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West. The patients' identity could not be ascertained as they were charred beyond recognition. An eyewitness told HT that the hospital did not have any fire safety measures like water sprinklers and the few fire extinguishers that were there remained unused as the fire raged.

  • APR 23, 2021 06:33 AM IST

    India's Covid-19 variant found in Belgium

    A group of Indian students who arrived from Paris tested positive for the Covid-19 variant contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine
e-paper
A health worker sits on a bench after helping cremating victims of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (AP Photo)
A health worker sits on a bench after helping cremating victims of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (AP Photo)
india news

LIVE: 12 killed in fire at ICU ward of Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 06:49 AM IST
India's Covid-19 situation remains grim as hospitals struggle to treat the infected.
READ FULL STORY
Trucks laden with liquid oxygen coming out of Panipat refinery on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Trucks laden with liquid oxygen coming out of Panipat refinery on Thursday. (HT Photo)
india news

Steps taken to resolve the crisis

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 03:48 AM IST
  • No authority must attach oxygen vehicles passing through their state/district to make specific supplies in their area
READ FULL STORY
Close
As the brutal second wave of the pandemic has hit India, there has been almost a war over oxygen cylinders among states, and between states and the Centre. (PTI)
As the brutal second wave of the pandemic has hit India, there has been almost a war over oxygen cylinders among states, and between states and the Centre. (PTI)
india news

How hospitals scrambled for oxygen

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 03:39 AM IST
  • The Delhi government estimated the city will need around 700 MT of oxygen a day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A day after India saw the world’s biggest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases ever, the country again broke all records as 332,394 new infections and 2,255 deaths were reported on Thursday, both new single-day records.(AP Photo)
A day after India saw the world’s biggest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases ever, the country again broke all records as 332,394 new infections and 2,255 deaths were reported on Thursday, both new single-day records.(AP Photo)
india news

'National emergency': SC calls crisis triggered by 2nd Covid-19 wave

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 03:18 AM IST
  • The order said its focus areas at this time were the supply of medical oxygen, essential medicines, the method and manner of vaccination, and the declaration of lockdowns to check the spread of the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Till Thursday night, 16,257,091 people are confirmed to have been infected with the disease in the country, of which 186,948 lost their lives.(Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)
Till Thursday night, 16,257,091 people are confirmed to have been infected with the disease in the country, of which 186,948 lost their lives.(Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)
india news

India’s Covid-19 tally 330k+; Delhi 1-day toll 306

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 03:04 AM IST
  • The seven-day average of new cases in the country now stands at 264,838 infections a day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre will continue to acquire vaccines, which may be used to vaccinate the 45-plus population or to supply to state governments.(File Photo / HT)
The Centre will continue to acquire vaccines, which may be used to vaccinate the 45-plus population or to supply to state governments.(File Photo / HT)
india news

Cost of vaccinating the 18-44 population

By Abhishek Jha, Vineet Sachdev, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 06:41 AM IST
  • So far, seven state governments have declared that they will provide free vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi, speaking at the Leaders Summit on Climate convened by US President Joe Biden on Thursday, did not announce any changes or upgrades to commitments under the Paris Agreement(File Photo)
PM Modi, speaking at the Leaders Summit on Climate convened by US President Joe Biden on Thursday, did not announce any changes or upgrades to commitments under the Paris Agreement(File Photo)
india news

India, US announce clean energy initiative

By Jayashree Nandi, Yashwant Raj, New Delhi, Washington
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 02:40 AM IST
  • According to a White House statement, Biden’s move to upgrade the country’s NDCs on Thursday will steer the world towards achieving the Paris agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A four-time MLA from Laxmi Nagar, and minister in all the three terms of the Sheila Dikshit government, Walia held multiple portfolios, including health, urban development, and power.
A four-time MLA from Laxmi Nagar, and minister in all the three terms of the Sheila Dikshit government, Walia held multiple portfolios, including health, urban development, and power.
india news

Cong leader AK Walia dies of Covid-19 at 72

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 01:54 AM IST
  • Party members remember him as soft-spoken, humble, and always ready to help those in need.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agal, who worked at The Print, lived in West Delhi’s Mayapuri. On the evening of March 25, she was travelling on a cycle-rickshaw when the accident took place.
Agal, who worked at The Print, lived in West Delhi’s Mayapuri. On the evening of March 25, she was travelling on a cycle-rickshaw when the accident took place.
india news

Journalist dies month after road accident

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 01:45 AM IST
  • According to the police, the Swift Dzire car that rammed the rickshaw was driven by Gaurav Batra, an assistant director with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
india news

Cops get nod to obtain Sidhu’s voice sample

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 01:42 AM IST
  • Metropolitan magistrate Sahil Gupta allowed the application in which the police claimed that in order to authenticate the voice of the accused in several videos (Facebook live, TV interviews, etc), it was necessary to match his voice with the ones in the video clippings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jail authorities suspect that it was carried out by some inmates who were aware of the money kept inside the room. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)
Jail authorities suspect that it was carried out by some inmates who were aware of the money kept inside the room. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)
india news

Thieves steal 1.92 lakh from office inside Kannur central jail in Kerala

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Finger print experts and forensic officials have visited the spot and all inmates linked to the jail canteen and cafeteria will be questioned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonia Gandhi added there was no rationale or justification to this “arbitrary distinction”.(ANI)
Sonia Gandhi added there was no rationale or justification to this “arbitrary distinction”.(ANI)
india news

Sonia demands uniform price for Covid vaccines

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 01:27 AM IST
  • Sonia Gandhi questioned how the same vaccine manufactured by SII could have three different prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Till Thursday evening police arrested 14 people on suspicion of their involvement in the abduction of ONGC employees. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Till Thursday evening police arrested 14 people on suspicion of their involvement in the abduction of ONGC employees. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
india news

14 held for abduction of 3 ONGC employees in Assam, ULFA-I role confirmed

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The three employees were abducted from a work over rig site inside the Lakwa tea estate in the early hours of Wednesday. The abducted employees are Ritul Saikia, Mohini Mohan Gogoi (both junior engineer assistants) and Alakesh Saikia (junior technician)—all of them belong to Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
If the name of the employee is not explicitly mentioned, a copy of the complaint will be made available to the staff concerned at the stage of registration of a vigilance or non-vigilance case, the order further said.(ANI file photo)
If the name of the employee is not explicitly mentioned, a copy of the complaint will be made available to the staff concerned at the stage of registration of a vigilance or non-vigilance case, the order further said.(ANI file photo)
india news

Finalise complaints against officials within 3 months: CVC to ministries

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 12:53 AM IST
  • The apex body, in a communication sent on Monday, said it had observed from proposals received by the commission for vigilance clearances that complaints against employees often stay on their vigilance profiles without any further movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre has already prohibited supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those (nine specified industries) exempted by the government beginning Thursday.
The Centre has already prohibited supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those (nine specified industries) exempted by the government beginning Thursday.
india news

Ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply: Centre to states, UTs

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The order, issued by Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, said the district magistrates, deputy superintendent of police and deputy commissioner of police of the district concerned will be personally liable in case there is any violation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved