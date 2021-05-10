News updates from Hindustan Times: Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam CM today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam CM-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Assam at 11:30am on Monday, and will become the 15th chief minister of the northeastern state. Read more

Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas, parts of NW India

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over the western Himalayan region from May 11 to 13. Isolated rain and thunder is also likely over the northwestern plains during the period, according to India Meteorological Department. Read more

Equipment, $1 million Covid-19 aid sent to India via Red Cross: China

China’s envoy on Sunday announced the roll-out of equipment and $1 million in cash assistance through the Chinese Red Cross to back India’s Covid-19 response, though people familiar with developments said that New Delhi has made no response to Beijing’s formal offer to provide support. Read more

Amid supply crunch, Maharashtra, Rajasthan look to import Covid-19 vaccines

As supplies of Covid-19 vaccines in India face constraints after vaccination was opened to all above 18, the governments of Maharashtra and Rajasthan are planning to import vaccines to meet the gap between the rising demand and supply of domestic vaccines. Read more

‘India will be well-prepared, this is probably our best chance’: Dravid predicts 3-2 win for India in England Tests

Rahul Dravid feels that Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team has a good chance of defeating England in their own backyard in the upcoming Test series. Read more

Aishwarya Rai drops unseen throwback pics with Aaradhya on Mother's Day, fans calls them 'so, so beautiful'

Actor Aishwarya Rai surprised her fans on Sunday night with two unseen pictures. Celebrating Mother's Day, she shared throwback pictures with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Read more

Dark Chocolate dipped Mango Popsicles anyone? Learn how to make healthy dessert

Mango and chocolate are two things that are loved by most people. And what if we say that there is a dessert that combines the two and tastes absolutely divine? The best part is that the dessert is healthy. Read more

Watch | Covid: Govt justifies tax on vaccine, lists relief on items after Mamata letter