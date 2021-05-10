Dark Chocolate dipped Mango Popsicles anyone? Learn how to make healthy dessert

Mango and chocolate are two things that are loved by most people. And what if we say that there is a dessert that combines the two and tastes absolutely divine? The best part is that the dessert is healthy. Yes, you can read that again. With just four ingredients you can make Chocolate dipped Mango Popsicles at home.

Bollywood's favourite celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to Instagram to share the recipe of her famous healthy popsicles and to be honest, after looking at how easy they were to make, we know what we are having for dessert tonight. The season of Mangoes is here and the season of chocolate never goes away. So we say, wear your chef's hat and let's get cooking these healthy popsicles which are a great alternative for the store bought ice creams.

Recipe for Chocolate Dipped Mango Popsicles:

Ingredients:

1 mango

1/2 cup coconut yoghurt (You can use any yoghurt of your choice)

1/4 tsp orange zest

Melted dark chocolate

Method:

Peel an entire mango and cut it into thin slices. Put the slices in a blender. To this, add the yoghurt of your choice. Finally, add the orange zest to this mix as well and turn the blender on. Once you get a nice thick puree consistency, pour the thick liquid into the popsicle moulds. Add the popsicle sticks to the mould and freeze these for at least six-seven hours or overnight.

Once you think that the popsicles are ready to be eaten, melt some dark chocolate, you can do this using the double boiler method or simply putting it in the microwave. Dip the popsicles in the dark chocolate and let them freeze for a little more time. People who are not a fan of chocolate can skip this step and simply enjoy the mango popsicles.

This recipe is extremely healthy. It does not require any sugar and uses dark chocolate which is known to be full of antioxidants. It is also believed that dark chocolate can improve blood flow in the body and lower blood pressure.

