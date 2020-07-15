e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: HRD minister launches 'world's most affordable' Covid-19 test kit developed by IIT Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 13:08 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.
Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (PTI)
         

HRD minister launches ‘world’s most affordable’ Covid-19 test kit developed by IIT Delhi

The test, Corosure, has been billed as the world’s most affordable probe free RT-PCR based Covid-19 diagnostic kit. Nishank on Tuesday took to Twitter and announced that the kit will be launched on Wednesday. Read more here.

Congratulations for the record but what now? Former India selector Anshuman Gaekwad recalls retirement talks with Kapil Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev is regarded as one of the legends of the game. Under his guidance, India went on beat the mighty West Indies in 1983 to win the World Cup. He was also regarded as one of the best all-rounders of all time. Read more here.

Maruti recalls 1.34 lakh units of WagonR, Baleno over possible fuel pump issue

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced a recall for over 1.34 lakh units of WagonR and Baleno manufactured between January 8 and November 4 of 2019. This is one of the biggest recalls from the company in recent times. Read more here.

Holograms to 16K VR, here’s what Samsung envisions for 6G

Samsung predicts 6G will pave way for futuristic “Extended Reality” (XR), high-quality mobile hologram, and digital replicas. Here are the key takeaways from Samsung’s new white paper entitled “The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All.”

Prose and poetry to get you in the mood for the perfect monsoon season

The monsoon season has begun taking over the nation, with the sweet smell of wet earth and running water droplets on window panes. Read more here.

