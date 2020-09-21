News updates from Hindustan Times: India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:07 IST

India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male

India and the Maldives on Monday launched a cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin ports in India with Male that is aimed at cutting costs and time taken to transport goods between the two countries.

Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills

Addressing a virtual ceremony to lay foundation stones of nine highway projects in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Opposition saying some people are trying to mislead the farmers because they are losing the control of the agricultural sector.

‘The farm bills are just creating procedural clearances’, says BJP’s Bhupender Yadav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Bhupender Yadav has blamed the Opposition for the disruption in Rajya Sabha during the discussion and passage of the two of the contentious farm bills on Sunday.

Parliament being run at the behest of PMO, alleges Adhir Chowdhury

The Congress on Monday alleged that Rajya Sabha (RS) deputy chairman Harivansh tried to "muzzle and throttle the voices of the opposition parties at the behest of" the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin slams sexual assault claims against him: ‘You stood up for my integrity even after divorce’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin, has spoken in his defence, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by an actor named Payal Ghosh. Kalki, in her social media statement, hailed Anurag as a champion of women, both on the screen and in real life.

Athlete slows down so competitor can win. Reason behind gesture is winning praise

An athlete's display of sportsmanship has gone viral all over the Internet. A video shows him slowing down just before the finish line so his competitor could win the race. His reason for doing this has struck a chord with thousands winning him tremendous praise.

Tata Nexon EV out on limited-period subscription offer. But there’s a catch

Tata Nexon EV is now available for a drive on a subscription-based model which promises to make the experience of getting behind the wheel more affordable. The subscription offer, however, is only valid till November 30 and for the first 100 customers.

Poco X3 to Moto E7 Plus, smartphones launching in India this week

Poco X3 that launched recently will make its way to India on September 22. Then there's the Moto E7 Plus smartphone which was recently launched in Europe. This phone will launch in India on September 23.

How Rafale jets will impact India-China LAC tussle: Lt Gen DS Hooda explains

India and China will hold Corps Commander level talks for the 6th time since June 2020. The talks are aimed at resolving the simmering situation at the LAC in Ladakh. The first five Corps Commander level talks have not been able to make much headway.