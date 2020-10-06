News updates from Hindustan Times: India ranks 4th in global survey assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19 and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 13:09 IST

India ranks 4th in global survey assessing public perception of government response to Covid-19

India, which scored 63.88 out of 100, is ranked fourth in a global survey to assess public perception of government responses to the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more

Govt okays induction of nuke-capable Shaurya missile amid Ladakh standoff

The Narendra Modi government has quietly approved induction and deployment of 700-km range surface-to-surface supersonic Shaurya strategic missile even as forward movement has been recorded in development of 5,000 km range K-5 submarine-launched ballistic missile. Read more

Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court

Uttar Pradesh has asked the Supreme Court to order a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Hathras gang-rape case, which has triggered protests across the country, in an affidavit filed before the top court. Read more

IPL 2020, DC vs RCB: ‘Don’t blame me later on,’ R Ashwin gives ‘first and final warning of 2020’

Ravichandran Ashwin made an impressive comeback from injury for Delhi Capitals on Monday. The 34-year-old spinner got injured in DC’s first match and missed the next games. Read more

‘Unbelievable’: Tiger Shroff shows off ripped body during ‘cheat day’ workout

War and Heropanti fame actor, Tiger Shroff is best known for his athletic physique and love for all things fitness, and the young star keeps inspiring his fans by posting about his workouts and fitness regime on his social media. Read more

Mahindra Thar on fire, crosses 9,000 bookings in four days since launch

Mahindra Thar has bolted from the start line since it was officially launched on October 2 and has crossed 9,000 in bookings in just four days since. Read more

Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Watch

Little boy’s big batting talent impresses tweeple. Watch

It’s always a treat to watch talented children showing their skills in a particular sport or activity. This clip of a little boy playing cricket is yet another example. Read more