News updates from Hindustan Times| India watching China sway at hill monasteries and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 09:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India watching China sway at hill monasteries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked central agencies to keep a close watch on the activities of China along the border, especially its influence on the monasteries in the Indo-Himalayan belt.

National security priority in Bharat Petroleum sale: Govt

Government will closely evaluate the aspect of national security before selling Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to the highest bidder.

People evading coronavirus tests pose a hurdle

People reluctant to report their symptoms or travel history, those refusing to give their samples, or those running away from isolation facilities are adding to the woes of the health care workers scrambling to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

Sleep-streaming is the new trend on TikTok, Twitch

According to a New York Times report, many TikTok creators are using this trick to gain followers overnight. The overnight sleep live-stream also helps them make money through the “digital coins” which viewers donate.

Delhi riots: Bodies in morgues draw families desperate for closure

Of the 53 people who were killed in the communal riots in north-east Delhi, the five unidentified bodies in two mortuaries are drawing desperate people from the affected areas whose family members have been missing since the communal violence was at its peak.

RBI’s cap on withdrawals from Yes Bank may be lifted by March 23

The Rs 50,000 cap is the aggregate limit across all accounts — savings, term or current — the RBI placed on Yes Bank customers on 5 March when it put the private lender under a moratorium.

Women’s Day 2020: Bollywood has made great strides in feminism but there is a long way to go

The women’s movement has made great strides in the last few years, with #MeToo, and things are looking promising in Bollywood as well.

ICC T20 World Cup: ‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud

Throughout the last month, the elder daughter of Sanjeev and Parveen had wowed the world with her hitting prowess. It was thanks to her explosive batting that India had comfortably sealed their maiden spot in the women’s T20 World Cup final.