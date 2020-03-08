Women’s Day 2020: Bollywood has made great strides in feminism but there is a long way to go

bollywood

For more than a century, International Women’s Day (March 8) has celebrated women and put the spotlight on their achievements. The women’s movement has made great strides in the last few years, with #MeToo, and things are looking promising in Bollywood as well. But for every Thappad (2020) in which Taapsee Pannu steadfastly declares that even a single slap in the heat of the moment is unacceptable, there is a Kabir Singh (2019), which sugarcoats violence and misogyny as intense passion.

While one would hope that the problematic depiction of courtship (*cough* stalking *cough*) was left behind in the 90s, that is not the case. Even now, meet-cute moments are about the lover-stalker’s unrelenting pursuit of the woman, until she finally returns his feelings.

Amitabh Bachchan might have thundered ‘No means no’ in Pink (2016), but it looks like his industry colleagues largely did not get the memo. Just a few months after the release of the film, came Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), in which Varun Dhawan relentlessly follows Alia Bhatt all over town despite her turning down his advances.

Varun and Alia even dance to a song at a wedding, which has the following lyrics: “Tune English mein jab humko daanta, toh aashiq surrender hua. Pyaar se maara gaalon pe chaata, toh aashiq surrender hua (When you scolded me in English, I surrendered to love. When you lovingly slapped me, I surrendered to love).” At one point in the film, he even forcefully abducts her and dumps her into the trunk of his car. But of course, they are given a happy ending.

An analysis of 4,000 Bollywood films by IBM and two Delhi institutions - Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology and Delhi Technological University - conducted in 2017 showed the shocking disparity in the introduction of male and female characters. The study showed that largely, professions were used as identifiers for men, such as an honest police officer or a famous singer. Women, on the other hand, were either presented by their physical attributes or in relation to another male character (daughter or sister of).

This is not to say that the situation is beyond repair. With more women involved in the writing and filmmaking process, there is a slow but sure change in perspective. Women are no longer merely damsels in distress who need a muscled hero to swoop in and save the day.

Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017) showcased the journey of four women in small-town India breaking free from the shackles of domestic limitations and embracing their desires. Incidentally, the film was initially denied certification for being “lady-oriented” and showing their “fantasy above life”.

But it is still far from being the golden era for women in cinema. In the same year that Bollywood gives us a Pink, it also gives us a Great Grand Masti, Kyaa Superkool Hai Hum and Mastizaade, in which the sole purpose of women is to flaunt their perfectly sculpted bodies in skimpy outfits.

With sequels and franchises being the order of the day, female protagonists are often replaceable, even as the men reprise their roles in film after film. Case in point - Golmaal, Baaghi, Masti, Housefull and a countless more.

Sexism and misogyny so deeply entrenched in Bollywood that it will take more than a few progressive films every year to turn the tide. While the industry seems to be headed in the right direction, it remains to be seen how long it takes them to achieve true gender equality.

