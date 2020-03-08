e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Women’s Day 2020: Bollywood has made great strides in feminism but there is a long way to go

Women’s Day 2020: Bollywood has made great strides in feminism but there is a long way to go

Even with a change in the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema in recent times, a lot still remains to be desired.

bollywood Updated: Mar 08, 2020 19:42 IST
Samrudhi Ghosh
Samrudhi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu’s performance in Thappad is being lauded by critics and audiences alike.
Taapsee Pannu’s performance in Thappad is being lauded by critics and audiences alike.
         

For more than a century, International Women’s Day (March 8) has celebrated women and put the spotlight on their achievements. The women’s movement has made great strides in the last few years, with #MeToo, and things are looking promising in Bollywood as well. But for every Thappad (2020) in which Taapsee Pannu steadfastly declares that even a single slap in the heat of the moment is unacceptable, there is a Kabir Singh (2019), which sugarcoats violence and misogyny as intense passion.

While one would hope that the problematic depiction of courtship (*cough* stalking *cough*) was left behind in the 90s, that is not the case. Even now, meet-cute moments are about the lover-stalker’s unrelenting pursuit of the woman, until she finally returns his feelings.

Amitabh Bachchan might have thundered ‘No means no’ in Pink (2016), but it looks like his industry colleagues largely did not get the memo. Just a few months after the release of the film, came Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), in which Varun Dhawan relentlessly follows Alia Bhatt all over town despite her turning down his advances.

Hindustantimes

Varun and Alia even dance to a song at a wedding, which has the following lyrics: “Tune English mein jab humko daanta, toh aashiq surrender hua. Pyaar se maara gaalon pe chaata, toh aashiq surrender hua (When you scolded me in English, I surrendered to love. When you lovingly slapped me, I surrendered to love).” At one point in the film, he even forcefully abducts her and dumps her into the trunk of his car. But of course, they are given a happy ending.

An analysis of 4,000 Bollywood films by IBM and two Delhi institutions - Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology and Delhi Technological University - conducted in 2017 showed the shocking disparity in the introduction of male and female characters. The study showed that largely, professions were used as identifiers for men, such as an honest police officer or a famous singer. Women, on the other hand, were either presented by their physical attributes or in relation to another male character (daughter or sister of).

This is not to say that the situation is beyond repair. With more women involved in the writing and filmmaking process, there is a slow but sure change in perspective. Women are no longer merely damsels in distress who need a muscled hero to swoop in and save the day.

Hindustantimes

Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017) showcased the journey of four women in small-town India breaking free from the shackles of domestic limitations and embracing their desires. Incidentally, the film was initially denied certification for being “lady-oriented” and showing their “fantasy above life”.

But it is still far from being the golden era for women in cinema. In the same year that Bollywood gives us a Pink, it also gives us a Great Grand Masti, Kyaa Superkool Hai Hum and Mastizaade, in which the sole purpose of women is to flaunt their perfectly sculpted bodies in skimpy outfits.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor on becoming a mother: ‘I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Had a calling for a long time’

With sequels and franchises being the order of the day, female protagonists are often replaceable, even as the men reprise their roles in film after film. Case in point - Golmaal, Baaghi, Masti, Housefull and a countless more.

Sexism and misogyny so deeply entrenched in Bollywood that it will take more than a few progressive films every year to turn the tide. While the industry seems to be headed in the right direction, it remains to be seen how long it takes them to achieve true gender equality.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
‘Even Yamraj will quit’: Sanjay Raut terms Delhi riots ‘dance of death’
‘Even Yamraj will quit’: Sanjay Raut terms Delhi riots ‘dance of death’
‘High time Rahul Gandhi returns as Congress chief’: Ajay Maken
‘High time Rahul Gandhi returns as Congress chief’: Ajay Maken
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news