News updates from Hindustan Times: Indian Air Force fully prepared to transport Covid-19 vaccines and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Indian Air Force fully prepared to transport Covid-19 vaccines and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 08:52 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Leh: An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet flies in Leh, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI14-10-2020_000106A)
Leh: An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet flies in Leh, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI14-10-2020_000106A)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian Air Force fully prepared to transport Covid-19 vaccines

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is fully prepared to pitch in for the distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine to the farthest reaches of the country using its extensive fleet of transport aircraft, people familiar with developments said on Sunday. Read more

Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for licence in India

India is yet to discuss the pricing of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the ability of the company to deliver orders placed by the country even as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization or CDSCO reviews the emergency authorisation sought by the vaccine developer. Read more

‘Prove faith, donate Rs 101 crore for Ram temple’: BJP leader to Congress

In a counter attack, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel demanded that the BJP give an account of the money it has collected in the name of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. Read more

‘The next 4-5 years’: Virat Kohli talks about the selection of Hardik Pandya in 2016

The recent exploits of Hardik Pandya with the bat has convinced Virat Kohli that the all-rounder can be India’s next finisher. Kohli feels the time has come for Pandya to take the next step in his career. Also Read

Queen Elizabeth to be among first to be vaccinated in UK

Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are expected to be among the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, whose first consignment has arrived in the UK and is set to be administered first to those above the age of 80 from Tuesday. Read more

Anushka Sharma congratulates Virat Kohli, Team India for win in Australia: ‘Congratulations my love’

Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories to post a congratulatory message for Team India and her husband Virat Kohli after India registered a spectacular win against Australia down under. Read more

Thousands gather in London to protest against India’s farm laws

People protested in London over India’s farm laws on Sunday. Demonstrators gathered near Indian embassy with posters. People reportedly raised pro-farmers slogans during the demonstration. Watch

LIVE: Kejriwal to visit Singhu border to inspect arrangement for farmers
LIVE: Kejriwal to visit Singhu border to inspect arrangement for farmers
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for licence in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for licence in India
'Prove faith, donate Rs 101 crore for Ram temple': BJP leader to Congress
‘Prove faith, donate Rs 101 crore for Ram temple’: BJP leader to Congress
Covid-19 vaccine: Covishield emergency use nod and Sputnik V phase 2 trials
Covid-19 vaccine: Covishield emergency use nod and Sputnik V phase 2 trials
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India's farm laws
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India’s farm laws
