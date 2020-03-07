News updates from Hindustan Times: J-K govt braces for coronavirus, shuts down schools in Jammu and Samba till March 31 and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 13:30 IST

J-K govt braces for coronavirus, shuts down schools in Jammu and Samba till March 31

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts to shut down till March 31 with immediate effect as the union territory braced itself for likely coronavirus infections. Read more

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was taken to the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai for questioning on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. His house in Mumbai’s Worli was raided by the agency on Friday in connection with a money laundering case. Read more

Govt backs press freedom: Prakash Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Malayalam channels

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday the government always supports press freedom after his information and broadcasting ministry lifted the 48-hour ban on two Malayalam news channels over their coverage of the recent violence in north-east Delhi. Read more

19,410 runs, 57 hundreds: Wasim Jaffer announces retirement

Former India opener and multiple times Ranji Trophy winner with Mumbai and Vidarbha, Wasim Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket here on Saturday. Read more

The power of women at work and how to ensure you lead a healthy lifestyle

Emails that arrive almost all the time, travel arrangements that make you think twice about family, the struggle of work-life balance - working women tend to be like a pendulum oscillating between demands of office and home chores. Read more

Apple offering free repairs for 2019 iPad Air units suffering from ‘blank screen’ issue

Apple has started a free repair programme for its third-generation iPad Air. This for iPad Air models suffering from a “blank screen issue” which can render the iPad’s display disabled permanently. Read more

Flamingoes perform mating dance to impress female bird, ‘swayamvar’ say people

A video shared IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter details such a dance by a group of flamingoes. In the video, the birds move together in total sync like a single unit. Close to them a single flamingo, the female they are trying to impress, stands along and observes the group. Read more