Flamingoes perform mating dance to impress female bird, ‘swayamvar’ say people

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 13:05 IST

Highlights Flamingoes perform mating dance to attract partners

Both males and females of the species perform the dance

A video of one such dance recently impressed tweeple

From romantic trips to watching movies, humans engage in different courtship behaviours to impress their potential partners. However, these gestures of the mankind, even the elaborate ones, turn really pale in comparison to the amazing dance moves showcased by some of the animal species - especially, the flamingoes.

A video shared IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter details such a dance by a group of flamingoes. In the video, the birds move together in total sync like a single unit. Close to them a single flamingo, assumingly the female they are trying to impress, stands along and observes the group.

“This is commonly called as Flamingo dance,” wrote Ramen. “They perform it as a group to attract a female. The impressed female would then select a male and they remain as a pair for the life,” she added. “Many species around us have some common behaviours as human, just that we should try to know about them,” with this line she concluded her post.

Take a look at the video which is equal parts exciting and mesmerizing:

Though it’s not known who captured the video or when it was taken, it has now impressed people after being shared by Sudha Ramen. Since being posted, it has also gathered over 10,000 views - and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has garnered more than 1,000 likes and close to 200 retweets.

People had varied things to say on the video. While some joked that the birds are doing a swayamvar ceremony, others wrote that the female completely ignored the dancing males. For the uninitiated, swayamvar was a practice followed in ancient India where a girl of marriageable age used to choose a life partner from a list of suitors.

“SWAYAM-VARAM,” wrote a Twitter user. “Yeh to swayamvar ho gaya [this is swayamvar],” commented another. “No one doing bhangra. Entire flock rejected,” joked a third. “She is not paying attention to them,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

Dang! that female completely snubbed the entire group of males... 😄😄 — Sσmα Mukhєrjєє 🇮🇳 (@somkritya) March 7, 2020

So Even birds follow 'Swayamwar' tradition — amey fadte (@amey_fadte) March 7, 2020

Quite a performance pressure 😀 — उमा शर्मा (@calm_super) March 7, 2020

Seems

She is not liking the dance 🤪 — DEV Malik (@DEVMali78133127) March 7, 2020

It’s the dance move of these wading birds which helps them impress the females, reports the BBC. In fact, it has been reported that both males and females of flamingoes actively look out for those partners who can show good dance moves.

What do you think of this mating dance video?

