News updates from Hindustan Times: Junior foreign minister fasts to demand Kerala CM’s resignation over gold smuggling case and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 12:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala gold smuggling: Junior foreign minister fasts to raise pitch for CM’s resignation

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday started a day-long hunger strike to demand the resignation of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case in the southern state. Muraleedharan, who belongs to Kerala, is holding the day’s fast at his official residence in New Delhi. Read more

Assam issues fresh unlock guidelines; malls and gyms to open from Monday

Shopping malls and gymnasiums in Assam will start operations from Monday, according to a fresh set of unlock guidelines released by the state government today. As per an order issued by chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, the new directives will come into force from 7 pm on August 2 and will remain valid till 7 pm of August 14. Read more

UP govt recommends CBI probe in Kanpur lab technician’s kidnapping and murder case

After facing major embarrassment over alleged negligence and delayed action from the police, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday recommended probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with kidnapping and murder of lab technician Sanjeet Yadav in Kanpur. Read more

What US ban on Chinese app TikTok would mean

President Donald Trump says he wants to take action to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns. Read more

Here’s how to be a good friend, spend time together and more this Friendship Day

Friends are the families we choose and they’re always around when you need them -- whether it is to share a joke, a piece of gossip, or even to lighten our mood in stressful moments. One can always count on them, and at the same time be grateful for all the love you get from another human being. Read more

Aaditya Thackeray tweets images of female pedestrians on traffic light and sign board in Mumbai’s Dadar area

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray recently took to Twitter to share an image and wrote that it shows “gender equality with a simple idea.” Now, his post has received tons of reactions from tweeple. Read more

‘My one-day record is actually good’: Ousted India batsman eyes ODI comeback

He may have become an indispensable part of India’s Test set-up, but as far as limited-overs formats are concerned, some claim Ajinkya Rahane leaves a lot to be desired. Rahane has scored 2962 ODI runs from 90 matches at an average of 35.26 of which 843 have come from batting at No. 4 in 27 matches with an average of 36.65. Read more

Watch: Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests