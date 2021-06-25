Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million mark and all the latest news
News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million mark and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 08:58 AM IST
The second wave that started in Maharashtra on February 10 has so far led to 3,958,629 new Covid-19 cases and 68,499 deaths within four months.(Reuters)

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra Covid tally crosses 6 million mark

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 9,844 new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 6,000,000 mark. The total number of cases till now is 6,007,431 in Maharashtra. The first case in the state was recorded in Pune on March 9, 2020. Read more

Odisha Police arrest drug company MD for selling fake, overpriced Covid medicine

A special task force of Odisha Police on Thursday arrested the managing director of a dubious drug distribution company that was planning to sell the popular Covid drug Favipiravir at almost 20 times its original price. Read more

India bats for 'independent, democratic' state of Palestine, seeks end to conflict

India on Thursday backed the establishment of an 'independent, viable, and democratic State of Palestine' and called for an end to the decades-long conflict in the Middle-East. Read more

First Covid-19 case emerged in China in October 2019: Study

SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes the coronavirus disease or Covid-19, emerged in China between early October and mid-November, prior to the officially accepted timeline of early December 2019, a new study has revealed. Read more

'It backfired, as it mostly does': Sanjay Manjrekar weighs in on Ravindra Jadeja's selection in India XI for WTC final

Sanjay Manjrekar feels India missed a trick by including Ravindra Jadeja in the Playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which they lost by eight wickets. Read more

Customer leaves $16,000 tip at New Hampshire restaurant on a $38 bill

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you’ve read about the sweet stories of people leaving considerable amount of tip after having food or drinks at eateries. There is now a newest addition to that list. Read more

covid-19 maharashtra china palestine
