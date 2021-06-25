Customer leaves $16,000 tip at New Hampshire restaurant on a $38 bill

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you’ve read about the sweet stories of people leaving considerable amount of tip after having food or drinks at eateries. There is now a newest addition to that list. This story of a very generous customer is equally, even if not more, sweet as the other tales.

The incident took place at Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The eatery’s owner Mike Zarella took to Facebook to share an image of the bill and also to thank the diner who left a $16,000 tip on a $38 bill. The individual wishes to remain anonymous.

"A gentleman came in at the bar and ordered a beer and a couple of chili cheese dogs, and then he ordered pickle chips and a Patron (tequila) drink," Zarella told Today Food. "At around 3:30, he asked the bartender for the check. She gave it to him and walked away, and then he said to her, 'Don't spend it all in one place’,” the owner told Today Food.

Working on a busy shift, the bartender didn’t notice the tip at first. However, following the diner’s joke she noticed the amount he left.

"She said, 'Oh my god, are you kidding me?' She said, 'No, no, that's crazy,' and he said, 'No, I want you to have this. He's come in a few times since then … Last Saturday night he came in, I sat with him to talk with him for a couple of minutes. I told him that we were all uncomfortable with that kind of money, and he said no, he wanted this to happen,” Zarella added.

Take a look at the post the owner shared on Facebook:

The money is distributed among the eight bartenders and kitchen workers at the restaurant.

