News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee to hold foot march in Kolkata on International Women's Day and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
On International Women's Day, Mamata Banerjee to hold foot march in Kolkata. It's a retort to PM Modi
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a foot march (padayatra) in Kolkata on the occasion of International Women's Day. Read more
Gold price recovers from 9-month low: Here's why
Gold prices rose on Monday, recovering from a near nine-month low hit in the previous session, as a passage of the long awaited $1.9 trillion US coronavirus relief package boosted the metal's appeal. Read more
International Women's Day: Women MPs push for 33% reservation in Parliament
Several women members of Parliament on Monday spoke in Rajya Sabha on the occasion of International Women's Day. During the discussion, MPs highlighted the issue of lack of women representation in leadership roles as they pushed for 33% reservation for women in Parliament. Read more
Entry, exit at Delhi metro stations between Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on green line shut
The entry and exit at several Delhi metro stations, near the Tikri border where farmers have been protesting against farm laws, on the green line was closed on Monday. Read more
Meghan Markle-Prince Harry on Oprah: All the most explosive statements, biggest revelations made by couple
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah Winfrey in an interview aired on U.S. broadcaster CBS. Following are key quotes. Read more
Shraddha Kapoor's ethereal golden lehenga is made by masi Padmini Kohlapure
While attending her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani, Shraddha Kapoor made for the most gorgeous bridesmaid in all her outfits. Read more
'It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed': Inzamam Ul Haq says he hasn't come across a player like Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant's whirlwind century against England on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England has left the cricketing world stunned, including Inzamam-Ul-Haq. Read more
Ola teases first image of its upcoming electric scooter
Ola Electric's upcoming battery-powered scooter is inching closer towards the final development and now the company has released a teaser picture of the new scooter. Read more
International Women’s Day 2021: Smriti Irani thanks women with this special post
To celebrate this day and wish others, many also share special posts on different social media platforms. Union minister Smriti Irani is among them. She took to Instagram to share a video to thank “over 6 million Indian women who led the battle against the Covid 19 pandemic.” Read more
Watch: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over fuel price hike; opposition raises slogans
Karnataka government slashes stamp duty on low-cost apartments
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
86.25% new Covid cases in 6 states: Govt
Maratha reservation: SC seeks states' response on allowing over 50% quota
‘Didn’t ask accused to marry girl’: CJI Bobde on row over remarks in rape case
Snowfall and rains bring down Kashmir temperature
- Another spell of scattered to widespread rain with thunderstorm and snowfall is most likely during March 11-13th, as per the weather department.
Arthritis drug cuts death risk by half in severe Covid-19 patients: Study
- The Women's Reservation Bill is the pending bill in the Parliament that seeks amendment in the Constitution of India to reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and in all state legislatures for women.
Low attendance in Demand for Grants meetings an area of concern: Naidu
Explained: Why Haryana’s new reservation law may be unconstitutional
Women protesters join ongoing stir demanding repeal of 'black laws'
International Women's Day: Punjab lines up 8 schemes aimed at female empowerment
Magnitude 3.2 tremor felt in Gujarat's Kutch district, no casualties reported
India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive jumps four-fold as PM Modi is inoculated
