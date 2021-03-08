Entry, exit at Delhi metro stations between Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on green line shut
The entry and exit at several Delhi metro stations, near the Tikri border where farmers have been protesting against farm laws, on the green line was closed on Monday. “Security Update Entry/exit gates of stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on green line are closed,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.
While there was no reason cited by the DMRC, it may be noted that on the occasion of International Women’s Day, women farmers, students and activists turned up in huge numbers at the Tikri border near Delhi to extend their support to agitators who have been at the site for over 100 days now.
According to news agency PTI, the organisers have laid out elaborate plans to let women farmers take centre stage, who are a “big but unrecognised” part of the farming community.
Kavita Kurugranthy, who is also a member of the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), told PTI that to mark women’s day, they will take the stage and address the farmers too. “And there will be a small march at Singhu border, the details for which will be shared later. We are expecting more women to join at different protest sites,” she told PTI.
The demonstrators want a repeal of the three laws enacted by the government in September last year to facilitate free farm trade. The farmers, however, say that the legislation will hurt their livelihood and leave them at the mercy of big corporations. Multiple rounds of talks between the central leadership and farmers have failed to break the deadlock as the government has ruled a complete roll back and offered to make amendments but farmers are adamant on their demand.
Meanwhile, farm union leader Rakesh Tikait is holding kisan panchayats in several states across the nation. He will be in Madhya Pradesh on Monday where farmers have warned that they will intensify their agitation if the Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU national leader is arrested in connection with a previous case.
