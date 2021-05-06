News updates from HT: MHA sends 4-member team to West Bengal to look into post-poll violence and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MHA sends 4-member team to West Bengal to look into post-poll violence

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday said that a four-member team led by an additional secretary-rank officer has left for West Bengal to look into the post-poll violence in the state. Read more

Odisha: Covid-19 deaths not reconciled, data doesn’t reflect true picture

A year after battling the Covid pandemic successfully during its first wave, Odisha appears to have faltered during the second wave with number of actual Covid deaths acceding the numbers in official data even as the virus spreads deep into rural areas with high test positivity rates. Read more

RTI filed on government use of 'facial recognition' in airports, Covid-19 vaccination

The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), a non-governmental organisation advocating for digital liberty, on Wednesday published its monthly Right to Information (RTI) report for April. Read more

How to use oxygen for Covid-19 treatment? What are the safety precautions? Centre releases guidelines

As the Centre is ramping up the supply of oxygen to states and all hospitals, the Centre on Thursday released a guideline of the use of liquid medical oxygen. Read more

'How it happened is very difficult to say,' BCCI president Sourav Ganguly addresses possible bubble-breach at IPL 2021

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said that it remains unclear how a number of players and supporting staff were tested positive for the Covid-19 virus inside the Indian Premier League bio-bubble. Read more

Low-cost tunnels without compromising safety need of the hour: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said economising the construction cost of tunnels without compromising safety is the need of the hour. Read more

Milind Soman talks about the value of physical activity in new fitness video, asks fans to stay active

Milind Soman is back in full swing. The actor who defeated the coronavirus last month, is back to sharing workout videos on his social media and urging followers to stay active and exercise. Read more

Florida divers discover rare mammoth fossil dating back to Ice Age. See pics

Two paleontology enthusiasts from Florida recently stumbled upon a rare find while scuba diving in the Peace river. Henry Sadler and Derek Demeter came across a four-foot-long mammoth bone that dates back to the Ice Age. Read more

Watch: 6 friends turn cars into oxygen havens for Covid patients in need in Kota