News updates from Hindustan Times: MHA sends advisory to states to ramp up security ahead of Ayodhya verdict and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:13 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MHA sends advisory to states to ramp up security ahead of Ayodhya verdict

The Union Home Ministry has asked all states, in particular Uttar Pradesh, to ramp up security in light of the Supreme Court judgment on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri masjid land dispute. The court is expected to pronounce the final verdict soon. Read more

Fadnavis-Thackeray standoff reaches Governor, BJP discusses legal options

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to update Raj Bhavan about the party’s attempts to form the government after last month’s state elections. Read more

‘Why would I have wasted 15 days’: Thackeray disses BJP on demand for CM post

Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena chief who is locked in a bitter tussle with alliance partner BJP, on Thursday delivered a sharp message to the BJP that he wasn’t going to back down on the demand for the chief minister’s post. Read more

Pilgrims travelling to Pak’s Kartarpur need to carry passports: India

India on Thursday said that pilgrims travelling to Darbar Sahib gurdwara at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Punjab, where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak spent the last years of his life, will need to carry passports. Read more

‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions

Some people are bound to suffer when restrictions are placed to keep peace and curfew has been imposed, the Supreme Court observed on Thursday, responding to Congress leader Kapil Sibal. Read more

‘Winning is the priority, but...’ - Rohit Sharma outlines philosophy ahead of Rajkot T20I

Indian captain Rohit Sharma wants to give an extended run to the new players in the side in the T20I series. The right-hander believes that this format presents the best chance to the youngsters to blossom and find their feet in international cricket before progressing to the other formats. Read more

Satellite Shankar movie review: Sooraj Pancholi starrer is four films rolled into one

Satellite Shankar movie review: Sooraj Pancholi’s film is a pleasant watch that makes you pause and think if we are doing enough for our soldiers who put their lives at stake at the borders. Read more

Simple can be gorgeous when setting a holiday table

Holiday meals are about people, not flower arrangements. So make sure your guests can see each other, without a vase of flowers or tall candles blocking their views. Read more