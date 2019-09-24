News updates from Hindustan Times: Milind Deora responds to buzz over tweet to PM Modi, Greta Thunberg’s death stare and all the latest news at this hour
‘Won’t compromise’: Milind Deora responds to buzz over tweet to PM Modi
Congress leader Milind Deora, who set off a buzz on social media about his next move after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, on Tuesday delivered a sharp comeback to his detractors in and outside the Congress.
PMC bank cutomers agitated over Rs 1000 withdrawal cap, term it ‘ridiculous’
“We are completely ruined,” said a customer after the Reserve bank of India put restrictions on Mumbai branches of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd (PMC) for six months with effect from September 23.
Every Indian is a Hindu for RSS, Mohan Bhagwat tells foreign journalists
The move to effectively scrap Article 370 will help integrate Kashmir with the rest of the country and Kashmiris do not need to worry about losing their jobs or land, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Giriraj Singh hints at ending political career after end of Modi govt’s second term
Union minister Giriraj Singh often in the headlines for his controversial remarks surprised many on Tuesday when he said that he may consider retiring from politics when the second term of the Narendra Modi government ends in 2023.
Decision to suspend UK parliament was ‘unlawful’: Supreme Court
Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in suspending parliament in the run-up to Brexit, in a stunning blow that sparked immediate calls for him to resign.
Greta Thunberg’s death stare at Donald Trump at UN Climate Summit is viral
Videos captured show the activist glaring at US President Donald Trump, giving him an icy cold stare as he arrived at the UN. Several people have been tweeting the moment, sharing their reaction to the death stare.
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out, Umesh Yadav named as replacement in India’s Test squad
The Indian cricket team suffered a huge blow ahead of the three-match Test series against South Africa after premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to an injury.
