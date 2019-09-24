e-paper
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019

Greta Thunberg’s death stare at Donald Trump at UN Climate Summit is viral

Videos show Greta Thunberg glaring at US President Donald Trump, giving him an icy cold stare as he arrived at the UN.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as US President Donald Trump enters the United Nations.
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as US President Donald Trump enters the United Nations. (REUTERS)
         

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist has created a huge stir with her impassioned speech at the UN Climate Action Summit. “How dare you?” she asked repeatedly, urging world leaders to do more to fight climate change. Even as #HowDareYou has been trending on Twitter, another moment recorded at the United Nations is being widely shared across the micro-blogging site.

Videos captured show the activist glaring at US President Donald Trump, giving him an icy cold stare as he arrived at the UN. Several people have been tweeting the moment, sharing their reaction to the death stare.

“Greta Thunberg giving Donald Trump a death stare is the highlight of 2019 so far,” says a Twitter user. “Has there ever been more of a death stare than this from Greta Thunberg to Donald Trump?” says another.

 Also Watch | ‘How dare you?’: Greta Thunberg chastises world leaders in emotional speech

Here’s what several others have tweeted:

 “This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here,” said 16-year-old Thunberg during her emotional speech. “I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you have come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

After the speech, Trump took to Twitter to mock Thunberg, writing: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 15:08 IST

