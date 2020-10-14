News updates from Hindustan Times: Month after Dalit teenager’s rape, minor raped by relative in Hathras and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 08:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

4-year-old allegedly raped in Hathras, month after gang-rape of Dalit woman

The incident comes a month after a 19-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Hathras. She was rushed to a hospital in Aligarh, but shifted to Delhi for want of better medical care. Read more here.

Hyderabad rains latest updates: City lashed by torrential rain, death toll climbs to 13

At least 13 people died in Telangana - nine of them in a wall collapse in Hyderabad - after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the state. Four others were critically injured in the wall collapse incident in Bandlaguda area of the city. Read more here.



Covid-19 reinfection: Nevada man experienced severe symptoms during second bout of illness

Researchers believe that the man was infected with two distinct types of Sars-Cov-2. Dr. Mark Pandori, one of the researchers while speaking to JournalPioneer said, “We don’t necessarily have a system that’s well designed to find reinfection cases. It very well might be very rare. But it very well might not be as rare as we think. Read more here.

IPL 2020: Wide or not wide? MS Dhoni’s look of anger forces umpire Paul Reiffel to change his decision, David Warner fumes

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad generated controversy with MS Dhoni and on-field umpire Paul Reiffel at the centre of it. Read more here.

Apple launches 4 new iPhone 12 models and they’ll be available in India starting October 30

Apple’s new iPhone 12 models are priced starting from Rs 69,900 in India and the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are going to be available here from October 30. Read more here.

What’s not so serious but can still ruin your day? People on Reddit answer

If you thought you’re the only one who goes through this, don’t worry. Turns out several people have similar experiences and have shared in this Reddit post. Read more here.

WATCH | IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs